Get Money Filmz presents a new web series titled “Unfinished Business” featuring some of Philadelphia‘s hottest new talent. The web series set to drop Feb. 2020 depicts how corrupt Philadelphia Police Department can be.

“Unfinished Business ” follows two dirty drug unit detectives who are looking to score off of drug dealers instead of protecting and serving the community the dealers terrorize. Murder, sex, drugs and money is all apart of the game as the detectives extort the block.

