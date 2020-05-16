Uh Oh R&B Singer RH9 Has an Girlfriend ...?👀 #shaderumors

Rumor has it that R&B Singer RH9 has been dating Instagram model Tee but he denies it

R &B Singer RH9 might have an girlfriend after he posted a pic of Tee on his IG story saying “say mane that’s baby mane” then she reposted on her IG story but he denies this rumor that people was spreading as I quote he said “say mane y’all take anything & run with it I just gave her compliment mane“ he also added that “she lives far from him” & that “she will repost anybody on her IG story & that gives her compliments”. but somehow his fans are not believing him & they do believe these two date.