Snoop Dogg is Giving Away a '64 Impala Lowrider

Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Sceven Customs to give away an old school lowrider!

How many times have you seen Snoop hit the switches and then the lowrider does some tricks? Car lovers - start your engines because Snoop Dogg and Sceven Customs are about to give away a '64 impala! These are some real West Coast vibes as Sceven Customs and their movement that focuses on being a voice for the lowrider culture gives something back to the community. Brought to fans in association with car builder Jason Seymour and the one and only Snoop Dogg, one lucky fan can win the car of their dreams. Snoop Dogg and iconic leader of the G-Funk era of Hip-Hop is doing it once again for the fans! How lit would you be if you could win a'64 from Snoop!? Find out how to win above!