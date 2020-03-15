AllHipHop
50 Cent Snaps Over Coronavirus After "Power" Production Suspended

Fatima Barrie

All of 50 Cent's production for the spinoffs has come to a halt.

(AllHipHop News) Production for both Power spin-offs has been postponed due to the Coronavirus.

50 Cent took to Twitter Saturday night and stated, “I had to do it we were the last production still working.”

He then followed up with another tweet saying, "mood what the f##k is this corona s##t," with a meme of Tony Montana surrounded by toilet paper.

According to Deadline, production for "Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan" in New York shut down on March 13th.

The halt of production is effective for a week, however, the writer's rooms will continue to work.

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo recently banned public gatherings containing more than 500 people.

The "Power" franchise joins the long list of other series who have stopped filming due to rising concerns of the virus, including "Grey’s Anatomy," "Empire," and "American Idol."

Deadline reports while production for both of those series have temporarily ceased, there are no details about the production of the other "Power" spinoffs, "Power Book IV: Influence" and the LA-set "Power Book V."

The official trailer for "Power Book II Ghost" was released last month, featuring Michael Rainey Jr, Method Man, Shane Johnson, Mary J. Blige, and Naturi Naughton.

The series is anticipated to premiere in June but may to pushed back due to COVID-19.

