6ix9ine Claims Nine Trey Blood Member Shot At Freddie Gibbs In NYC

Akademiks is once again tied into a situation involving the known snitch.

(AllHipHop News) Convicted felon Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently out of prison partly because he decided to testify against his former Nine Trey Gangster Bloods brethren in federal court. The documented government witness is still snitching on the gang to this day.

6ix9ine's close associate, Akademiks, found himself in an online feud with Indiana-raised rapper Freddie Gibbs. In response to getting clowned on Twitter, Ak took to Twitch to address the beef and decided to call Tekashi during the stream.

"You ever heard of a n*gga named Freddie Gibbs?" Akademiks asked 6ix9ine. The rainbow-haired Brooklyn native responded, “Yeah, the n*gga that got shot at when he came to New York by Harv.”

Tekashi was referring to Anthony "Harv" Ellison, the Nine Trey member that was convicted for the 2018 kidnapping of the "Gummo" performer. Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack were also found guilty of federal racketeering charges thanks in large part to 6ix9ine's testimony.

In November 2014, Gibbs and his entourage were the targets of a shooting in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn following a performance at the Rough Trade store. One victim was shot in the leg and another individual was struck in the hand.

“They tried to kill Tupac. They tried to kill me. I’m still alive, said the Piñata album creator at the time of the shooting. “I’m Freddie Gibbs. They tried to kill me, but I’m still alive.”

Security footage from the location supposedly showed the suspected gunman inside Rough Trade during the event. Police officials apparently told Gibbs, “At one point, he was standing right next to you."

The attempted tag-team move by 6ix9ine and Akademiks did not stop Freddie Gibbs from continuing his onslaught against the Everyday Struggle host. Gibbs has spent the last two days repeatedly trolling Ak online by implying that the YouTuber is somehow connected with law enforcement.

On yesterday's episode of Everyday Struggle, Akademiks seemed to wave the white flag by suggesting he and Gibbs could now be friends. Meanwhile, the Instagram blogger is also being called out by Meek Mill for what he sees as Ak's tendency to highlight and promote negativity in Hip Hop.

"Akademiks canceled because he’s a bad police and our culture don’t need them .... he also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt and never donated a dollar to the culture! We gone holla at you next run champ lol," tweeted Meek on Tuesday.