Big Daddy Kane & More Legends To Perform At "All Stars Of Hip Hop" Concert

(AllHipHop News) The 10-year anniversary of the "All Stars of Hip Hop" concert will be celebrated at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on January 19. Some of the most accomplished names in the culture's history are scheduled to perform at the showcase.

Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, MC Lyte, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, Eric B & Rakim, Kool Moe Dee, Sugar Hill Gang, Chubb Rock, Special Ed, Dana Dane, Monie Love, Kwame, and more are part of the lineup. In addition, organizers will host an invitation-only “Dream Big” empowerment session for aspiring talent from Atlantic City.

“I’m looking forward to another unforgettable All Stars of Hip Hop show in Atlantic City and inspiring young minds from the community during MLK Weekend,” says Big Daddy Kane.

Walt Reeder Jr. of Big Bloc Entertainment and Bill Ingram of Platinum Shows are the entertainment forces behind the upcoming festivities. Besides a concert full of renowned artists, an after-party will be held at Bally’s Casino following the show.

“Concerts like the 'All Stars of Hip Hop' and the annual Mother’s Day Music Festival at Boardwalk Hall bring people to the city that stay for at least one or two nights,” says Marty Smalls, Atlantic City Mayor. “Walt Reeder Jr. and Bill Ingram collaborate to put on shows that provide great economic impact and I’m confident that no expense was spared to bring yet another quality old school Hip Hop show back to our city.”

Tickets for the "All Stars of Hip Hop" are available at boardwalkhall.com.