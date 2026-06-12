Boosie Badazz Loses It After ASAP Rocky Exposed In Thong

Boosie Badazz questions ASAP Rocky’s alleged thong look, reigniting hip-hop’s debate over masculinity and fashion expression during Pride Month.

A$AP Rocky continues sparking debate over his bold fashion choices, and this time, Boosie Badazz isn’t holding back his frustration.

The Harlem rapper faced intense backlash after posting what he claims is an image of A$AP Rocky wearing a thong, prompting the Baton Rouge veteran to voice his concerns about modern masculinity in hip-hop culture during Pride Month.

Boosie’s response was swift and unfiltered. He expressed shock at the alleged wardrobe choice, questioning whether the image was AI-generated or real.

“THIS GOTTA BE AI ‼️I KNOW THIS N#### AINT GOT A THONG ON 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮THIS GOTTA BE AI ‼️IF NOT ‼️WHO JUST SAID THEY GO START WEARING THONGS ? ME , I TOLD YALLSMH I FEEL SORRY FOR THE LIL BOYS N THIS WORLD 🌎 WHEN R WE GOING TO SAY THIS IS ENOUGH‼️CAN A WOMAN WITH A VOICE SPEAK UP DAM THIS IS THE WORST GENERATION EVER ‼️THIS IS JUST SICK ‼️RAPPERS WEARING THONGS IS ABOUT TO BE A FASHION ‼️IM GOING BACK TO SLEEP 💤 THIS WORLD COMING TO A END.”

NO WAY ASAP ROCKY WAS WEARING A THONG LAST NIGHT 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/etozEMpOPH — Frank Magana (@FrankMagana15) June 10, 2026

The rant highlighted his ongoing concerns about fashion trends he views as eroding traditional masculine expression within the Hip-Hop community. Boosie’s commentary reflects a broader tension he’s maintained regarding gender presentation in entertainment and athletics.

A$AP Rocky’s fashion journey has long been polarizing. According to Rolling Stone, his July 2025 decision to wear red patent leather Mary Jane shoes sparked viral comparisons to Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz,” triggering memes across social media platforms.

Critics questioned everything from his style choices to his creative priorities, yet Rocky has consistently defended his approach to fashion.

WHERE DO WE DRAW THE LINE N SAY ENOUGH IS ENOUGH? — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) June 11, 2026

The rapper has explained his philosophy multiple times over the years.

“Fashion goes with everything in life, because we’re human beings and we have to get dressed,” Rocky said in previous interviews. “People have a sixth sense when it comes to fashion, and I think it compliments the music.”

This sentiment underscores his belief that fashion serves as an extension of artistic expression rather than a statement about identity.

Boosie has positioned himself as a vocal critic of what he perceives as performative gender expression in Hip-Hop. He’s called for the NBA to ban male athletes from wearing nail polish, arguing that younger generations are adopting this aesthetic purely for its trend value.

The two rappers represent opposing viewpoints on what fashion means within Hip-Hop culture moving forward.

While A$AP Rocky doesn’t see any barriers to embracing femininity and unisex clothing, Boosie remains committed to what he views as authentic expression rooted in traditional values.

A$AP Rocky’s creative director role at Puma F1 and Ray-Ban, alongside his influence at major fashion houses, signals that his approach to style continues resonating with global brands and younger audiences, regardless of critics.