Bun B Reveals His Son Has Contracted COVID-19

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

The state of Texas is facing a massive outbreak of the disease.

(AllHipHop News) The coronavirus pandemic is still raging across the country. As of press time, there are over 2.4 million confirmed cases in the United States and more than 120,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.

Unfortunately, Bernard "Bun B" Freeman's son is one of those individuals that has contracted coronavirus. The founding member of the UGK rap duo offered a warning to his 1 million Instagram followers.

"So many people wanna say that COVID-19 is fake news. My son just tested positive. He has a 4-day-old baby that my wife and I have to go get and bring to our home," posted Bun B on IG.

He continued, "I was on my way to joint Trae Tha Truth and Mysonne at the Kentucky State Capitol. Had to turn around and head back home. Please stop playing with this virus y'all. I don't wanna lose my son, daughter in law, my newest granddaughter, or any of my other grandchildren."

COVID-19 diagnoses are rising in Bun B's home state of Texas. This week, the Lone Star State, along with other places such as California and Florida, set a record for the number of new coronavirus cases in one day.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently admitted coronavirus is now spreading at an "unacceptable rate" in the state. Abbott told the press that if COVID-19 spikes continue in Texas he may have to implement "additional measures" to combat the spread of the virus.

