From MATADORA to Midnight Tire Smoke: How Rasoul Bahari Is Building a Long-Term Phonk Brand Through Music, AI, and Digital Culture

Electronic music producer Rasoul Bahari is taking a long-term approach to building his brand, combining music, AI-generated content, and digital storytelling to grow a global audience.

In an era where music trends can appear and disappear within days, long-term planning has become one of the rarest qualities among independent artists. While many musicians focus on individual releases, electronic music producer Rasoul Bahari is taking a different approach—one centered on consistency, audience development, and a carefully structured release strategy extending months into the future.

Over the past several years, Bahari has steadily built an international presence through electronic music releases that have reached listeners across multiple countries. His track “Rave Party” achieved notable success by reaching the number-one position on Spotify charts in Austria, while additional releases such as “Be Mine,” “Can’t You See,” and “Great Night” helped establish his reputation among fans of electronic music worldwide.

More recently, Bahari entered a new creative phase through the release of “MATADORA,” a phonk-driven project distributed in multiple versions and supported by a digital-first promotional strategy. Through a combination of social media content, AI-generated visuals, and creator-focused marketing, the track has found growing exposure across short-form video platforms and online communities.

However, according to Bahari, MATADORA is only the beginning.

Rather than focusing on isolated releases, the independent artist has developed a structured rollout that extends through October 2026, positioning each release as part of a broader artistic and branding vision.

The upcoming schedule includes:

• Midnight Tire Smoke — June 19, 2026

• Ash On The Rain — July 3, 2026

• NOX — July 31, 2026

• FUNK HEX — August 28, 2026

• BODY DOME — September 25, 2026

• CRIMSON LIGHTS — October 23, 2026



Released through BW Music, the campaign represents an ambitious six-project roadmap designed to maintain continuous engagement while allowing each release to develop its own identity.

The first chapter of this rollout, Midnight Tire Smoke, is scheduled to arrive on June 19, 2026.

The project will be released in three versions:

Midnight Tire Smoke

Midnight Tire Smoke – Slowed

Midnight Tire Smoke – Super Slowed

The decision to release multiple versions reflects a growing trend within digital music culture, particularly among phonk audiences. Slowed and alternative edits have become increasingly popular across TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, where creators frequently incorporate tracks into edits, animations, gaming content, and visual storytelling.

For Bahari, however, the strategy extends beyond simply following trends.

“Today’s audience doesn’t just listen to music,” he explains. “They interact with it. They create videos, build stories around it, remix ideas, and become part of the experience. Artists have to think beyond streaming numbers and focus on creating an ecosystem around their music.”

That philosophy has become a defining element of his current approach.

Alongside music production, Bahari has embraced artificial intelligence as a creative and marketing tool, using AI-generated characters, visual storytelling concepts, and short-form content strategies to reach audiences in ways that traditional promotion often cannot.

The intersection between AI and music remains one of the industry’s most discussed topics. While opinions vary regarding its role in creativity, Bahari views the technology as an extension of artistic expression rather than a replacement for it.

“Technology changes, but creativity remains the foundation,” he says. “AI allows independent artists to experiment faster, communicate ideas visually, and build larger worlds around their music. The vision still comes from the artist.”



This mindset has contributed to the growth of his online presence, where he has accumulated more than 326,000 followers across social platforms while continuing to expand his audience through streaming services and creator-driven content.

Industry analysts have increasingly highlighted the growing influence of short-form platforms on music discovery. In many cases, songs that resonate within digital communities can achieve significant visibility regardless of label size or traditional promotional budgets. This environment has created new opportunities for independent artists willing to adapt and innovate.

For Bahari, the objective is not simply to release songs, but to establish a recognizable identity capable of evolving alongside changing technologies and audience behaviors.

While each project within the upcoming release schedule will explore its own atmosphere and creative direction, they all contribute to a larger goal: building a sustainable and globally recognized independent music brand.

As Midnight Tire Smoke prepares for its June release, the project represents more than another single. It serves as the opening chapter of a carefully planned campaign that could define the next stage of Rasoul Bahari’s artistic evolution.

In a digital landscape driven by speed and constant change, consistency remains one of the most valuable currencies. Through a combination of music, technology, and long-term vision, Rasoul Bahari appears determined to prove that independent artists can still build something lasting—one release at a time.

Social Links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rasoulbahari1/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rasoulbahari93

Spotify Artist Link: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4fJ648yFf9KJsNtX7LoCOu