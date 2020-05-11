G Herbo Earns First Gold Single With “PTSD” Featuring Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert & Juice WRLD

The Midwesterner can now add a 📀 award to his mantelpiece.

(AllHipHop News) Congratulations go out to Herbert "G Herbo" Wright III. After over six years in the game, the Chicago-raised rapper, formerly known as Lil Herb, has collected his first RIAA plaque.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified that Herbo's "PTSD" single is officially Gold. Chart-toppers Chance the Rapper and Lil Uzi Vert are guests on the song. Vocals by the late Juice WRLD also appear on the track.

"GOT MY FIRST GOLD SINGLE TODAY! LONG LIVE MY LIL BROTHER @juicewrld999❤️ & THANK YOU @chancetherapper @liluzivert‼️ #PTSD LETS GO PLATINUM," posted G Herbo on Instagram.

"PTSD" is the title track on the 24-year-old's Machine Entertainment/Epic Records released studio LP. The D. A. Doman-produced song has amassed more than 44 million Spotify streams and 13 million YouTube views.

”My statement is about PTSD and what everybody goes through in the hood you don't hear about," states G Herbo about low-income communities having to deal with posttraumatic stress disorder. "Even the toughest among us face it. This is my story."

The PTSD project also features 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jacquees, Polo G, and more. G Herbo managed to score his first Top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 album chart when PTSD peaked at #7 in March.