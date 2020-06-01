Gunna Earns His First No. 1 Album With 'Wunna'

ATL-bred acts control the Top 3 on the album sales tally.

(AllHipHop News) Atlanta rhymer Sergio "Gunna" Kitchens has the #1 music project in America. Wunna opened in the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart with 111,000 first-week units.

This is the first time in his career that Gunna has the country's most -consumed album. He previously peaked at #3 in 2019 with Drip or Drown 2. Gunna and Lil Baby's Drip Harder hit #4 in 2018.

Lil Baby currently holds the #2 position on the Billboard 200 (65,000 units). His My Turn album climbed one slot on the latest rankings. Future’s High Off Life slipped from #1 to #3 in its second week of release (61,000 units).

The rest of the Top 10 also includes Polo G’s The Goat at #5 (52,000 units), Drake’s Dark Lane Demo Tapes at #6 (48,000 units), DaBaby’s Blame It on Baby at #7 (42,000 units), The Weeknd’s After Hours #8 (40,000 units), and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake at #9 (37,000 units).

Gunna recruited Lil Baby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, and Travis Scott for Wunna. Production for the YSL Records/300 Entertainment release was provided by Wheezy, Tay Keith, Mike Will Made-It, Turbo, and more.