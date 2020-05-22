AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Harlem Native She Real Merges The Streets With The Melody On EP "Hi Cherelle"

AllHipHop Staff

She's realer! She Real is coming hard with bars over dope beats

(AllHipHop Music) Harlem native She Real delivered a hard-hitting project titled, “Hi Cherelle”. The artwork alone is definitely appealing to the eye, but what about the music? It’s apparent from the very first track, The Truth, that She Real is a star in the making. The grimey, melodic, street track sets the tone for the project in a way we don’t hear often enough. The project is lyrical! If the track does not grab your attention, you must not be a real hip-hop fan. A track titled Beautiful Day is a smooth track seemingly for people of color. It sparks nostalgia and takes you down memory lane with the vivid picture she paints. From the tracks I'm Speedin' to F U, She Real proves over and over again that she is ready to be a staple in Hip-Hop with fancy wordplay, punchlines, and smooth flow. This is definitely a top tier project from a great artist. However, you need to listen to the project yourself for the same feeling. 

She Real is definitely no slouch when it comes to Hip Hop. She has been featured on Hot 97, Loaded Lux's Top Shelf Freestyle, Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Women's Cypher, BET Jams: Versed, Sway in the Morning (on four separate occasions), and as an opening act on the 2018 Joyner Lucas "I'm Kind Of A Big Deal Tour". She’s also made appearances in well-known publications such as Hip Hop Weekly, XXL, and Mechanical Dummy. She Real has had the opportunity to open up for artists such as Tokyo Jetz, Juelz Santana, and Styles P. She Real has also toured colleges such as Syracuse University, Howard University, NYU, and more.

Screen Shot 2020-05-22 at 10.31.36 AM

"Hi Cherelle" EP links:

Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/album/hi-cherelle/1510651633

Tidal: https://tidal.com/browse/album/138960950

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5io3LJrt5XvTBbf06jX594

Social media links:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sherealtalk/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sherealtalk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sherealtalk

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/sherealtalk

Website: https://www.sherealtalk.com/

Comments

Music News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

50 Cent Snaps Over Coronavirus After "Power" Production Suspended

Production for both "Power" spinoffs have been postponed until further notice.

Fatima Barrie

Trippie Redd Explains Why He Gave 30,000 Bottles Of Purity Leaf Tea To Essential Workers

Trippie Redd decided to donate a huge amount of tea to the frontline workers during the global pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

G Herbo Earns First Gold Single With “PTSD” Featuring Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert & Juice WRLD

The Midwesterner can now add a 📀 award to his mantelpiece.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

alobuta2020

Joe Budden On Reports "Pump It Up" Was About Masturbation: "Just Blaze Gotta STFU"

The TV host/reality show star says his biggest hit "went through a lot of experimentation."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Big Daddy Kane & More Legends To Perform At "All Stars Of Hip Hop" Concert

Some of the most accomplished names in Hip Hop history are scheduled to perform the "All Stars of Hip Hop" concert in Jersey.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Liddyman

Things Get Awkward When Angela Simmons & Romeo Miller Show Up At The Same Event [VIDEO]

Watch a clip from an upcoming episode of the 'Growing Up Hip Hop' reality show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Rogermartin

Lil Wayne & Apple Music Donate $200,000 To COVID-19 Relief Efforts In New Orleans

Watch Tunechi's new "Piano Trap & Not Me" official video.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

CHARTER

Megan Thee Stallion Talks Recording Her Debut Studio Album During COVID-19 Quarantine

"I win. Janet Jackson follows me on Instagram. Everybody else can go away."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Kevin Hart Seeks To Have $60 Million Sex Tape Lawsuit Tossed

Kevin Hart says he was not properly served in a $60 million lawsuit over a leaked sex tape.

AllHipHop Staff