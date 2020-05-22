Harlem Native She Real Merges The Streets With The Melody On EP "Hi Cherelle"

She's realer! She Real is coming hard with bars over dope beats

(AllHipHop Music) Harlem native She Real delivered a hard-hitting project titled, “Hi Cherelle”. The artwork alone is definitely appealing to the eye, but what about the music? It’s apparent from the very first track, The Truth, that She Real is a star in the making. The grimey, melodic, street track sets the tone for the project in a way we don’t hear often enough. The project is lyrical! If the track does not grab your attention, you must not be a real hip-hop fan. A track titled Beautiful Day is a smooth track seemingly for people of color. It sparks nostalgia and takes you down memory lane with the vivid picture she paints. From the tracks I'm Speedin' to F U, She Real proves over and over again that she is ready to be a staple in Hip-Hop with fancy wordplay, punchlines, and smooth flow. This is definitely a top tier project from a great artist. However, you need to listen to the project yourself for the same feeling.

She Real is definitely no slouch when it comes to Hip Hop. She has been featured on Hot 97, Loaded Lux's Top Shelf Freestyle, Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Women's Cypher, BET Jams: Versed, Sway in the Morning (on four separate occasions), and as an opening act on the 2018 Joyner Lucas "I'm Kind Of A Big Deal Tour". She’s also made appearances in well-known publications such as Hip Hop Weekly, XXL, and Mechanical Dummy. She Real has had the opportunity to open up for artists such as Tokyo Jetz, Juelz Santana, and Styles P. She Real has also toured colleges such as Syracuse University, Howard University, NYU, and more.



