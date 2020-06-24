AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Jimmy Kimmel Racist Scandal Grows As Comedian Takes Hiatus

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Jimmy Kimmel's old racist comedy skits have come back to haunt him. Now he's heading on vacation.

(AllHipHop News) Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is about to feel what is like to be on the wrong side of the Black community after several skits (one over twenty years old) have emerged with the popular comedian in blackface.

It seems that in 1999 and 2003 he had a comedy bit where he browned his skin and impersonated NBA Karl Malone.

He did this on Comedy Central’s "The Man Show" that he hosted with Adam Carolla. Saying that he has “evolved” and “matured” since the episodes aired, Kimmel appears to be remorseful.

With cancel culture so prevalent, often ruining in one tweet a whole career that was a lifetime in the making, he had to apologize with swiftness.

“I have long been reluctant to address this, as I knew doing so would be celebrated as a victory by those who equate apologies with weakness and cheer for leaders who use prejudice to divide us. That delay was a mistake. There is nothing more important to me than you respect, and I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke," Jimmy said.

Jimmy also came under fire for using the "N word" while impersonating Snoop Dogg in another tasteless impersonation from 1996 on a Christmas album, which has drawn backlash.

Jimmy Kimmel decided to take the summer off but he's planning to come back to the air this September.

"Looking back, many of these sketches are embarrassing, and it is frustrating that these thoughtless moments have become a weapon used by some to diminish my criticisms of social and other injustices," Jimmy Kimmel said.

In 2020, you better watch yourself. Black folk not letting nothing slide.

Comments

Music News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

50 Cent Snaps Over Coronavirus After "Power" Production Suspended

Production for both "Power" spinoffs have been postponed until further notice.

Fatima Barrie

Snoop Dogg Reveals A TV Series Based On His Life Is In The Works

Tha Doggfather described the biographical program as "the Black Forrest Gump.”

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

Joe Budden On Reports "Pump It Up" Was About Masturbation: "Just Blaze Gotta STFU"

The TV host/reality show star says his biggest hit "went through a lot of experimentation."

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

illseed

Big Daddy Kane & More Legends To Perform At "All Stars Of Hip Hop" Concert

Some of the most accomplished names in Hip Hop history are scheduled to perform the "All Stars of Hip Hop" concert in Jersey.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Liddyman

G Herbo Earns First Gold Single With “PTSD” Featuring Chance The Rapper, Lil Uzi Vert & Juice WRLD

The Midwesterner can now add a 📀 award to his mantelpiece.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

iamArys

Things Get Awkward When Angela Simmons & Romeo Miller Show Up At The Same Event [VIDEO]

Watch a clip from an upcoming episode of the 'Growing Up Hip Hop' reality show.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Rogermartin

Gunna Earns His First No. 1 Album With 'Wunna'

ATL-bred acts control the Top 3 on the album sales tally.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

Lan Re

Trippie Redd Explains Why He Gave 30,000 Bottles Of Purity Leaf Tea To Essential Workers

Trippie Redd decided to donate a huge amount of tea to the frontline workers during the global pandemic.

AllHipHop Staff

Lil Wayne & Apple Music Donate $200,000 To COVID-19 Relief Efforts In New Orleans

Watch Tunechi's new "Piano Trap & Not Me" official video.

Yohance Kyles (@HUEYmixwitRILEY)

by

CHARTER

Harlem Native She Real Merges The Streets With The Melody On EP "Hi Cherelle"

She's realer! She Real is coming hard with bars over dope beats

AllHipHop Staff