Lil Wayne & Apple Music Donate $200,000 To COVID-19 Relief Efforts In New Orleans

(AllHipHop News) Lil Wayne announced his One Family Foundation nonprofit organization partnered with Apple Music to donate $200,000 to the World Central Kitchen. The funds will help Wayne's hometown of New Orleans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $200K donation was announced during the first episode of Weezy's Young Money Radio on Apple Music. During the live broadcast on April 24, Wayne spoke to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell about his contribution to the city.

Lil Wayne + New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell

Deion Sanders, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, Babyface, and Jessie Reyez also joined the Young Money boss on the inaugural Young Money Radio show. Plus, Tunechi previewed two unreleased tracks featuring Jessie Reyez and Tory Lanez from the deluxe version of Funeral.

Yesterday, Lil Wayne released an extended music video for the Funeral tracks "Piano Trap" and "Not Me." Ricky x Willis directed the 7-minute, skateboarding-focused visuals. It amassed more than 650,000 views on YouTube in one day.

