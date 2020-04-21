Megan Thee Stallion Talks Recording Her Debut Studio Album During COVID-19 Quarantine

"I win. Janet Jackson follows me on Instagram. Everybody else can go away."

(AllHipHop News) Over the last three years, Megan Thee Stallion has released three projects: 2018's Tina Snow, 2019's Fever, and 2020's Suga. However, the Houston-raised rapper does not refer to any of those efforts as an official album.

Megan is currently practicing social distancing in Los Angeles, but she recently made a remote appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Thee Stallion spoke about creating her upcoming debut studio LP.

“I’ve been recording. That’s the best thing about quarantine," said Megan. “I would have been working on [the album] anyway, but what else am I going to be doing right now. I’ve just been writing and we set up a little studio in here. So, we’re going to have new music for when we can go back outside."

Hot Girl Meg's Suga EP opened at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart in March with 41,000 album-equivalent units. The Suga track "Savage" began climbing the Hot 100 chart after getting a boost from a dance challenge on TikTok.

"I just saw Courtney Cox did it and Jessica Alba, freaking Janet Jackson,” Megan told Fallon about the #SavageChallenge. The 25-year-old entertainer added, "I was like, 'Janet Jackson, you know me?' Now we follow each other on Instagram. I'm like, 'I win. Janet Jackson follows me on Instagram. Everybody else can go away.'”