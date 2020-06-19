Snoop Dogg Reveals A TV Series Based On His Life Is In The Works

Tha Doggfather described the biographical program as "the Black Forrest Gump.”

(AllHipHop News) Calvin "Snoop Dogg" Broadus Jr. has been a pop culture staple for four decades. Evidenced by his appearance on Angie Martinez's Untold Stories Of Hip Hop, Snoop's life is filled with interesting anecdotes.

It appears some of those tales will be explored on a television series based on Snoop Dogg's life. He discussed the upcoming program that is currently in the works while chatting with Ebro Darden on Apple Music.

"I'm in a discussion... we're talking about an anthology," said the Hip Hop icon. "It's gonna cover even before my life. My father did two terms in Vietnam. He and my mother came from Mississippi to California. So it's a backstory before Snoop Dogg was even born, to show you how when Snoop Dogg is born, he's destined to be the greatest."

The Doggystyle album creator added, "To get to where I was, I had to go through so much before I was even here, living in the spirit of my mother and my daddy and my grandparents. So that's why I say I'm one of the grandchildren of the slaves that you couldn't kill."

Additionally, Snoop spoke about recording a new collaboration with fellow marijuana connoisseur Willie Nelson and wanting to take part in the Verzuz series. The Long Beach rhymer, aka DJ Snoopadelic, also curated a new exclusive A Black Music Story mix for Apple Music.

"I wanted to find a way to connect the dots by telling the story through the music that was already produced and try to make it make sense for the times that we're living in right now. So I put together a list of significance that speaks to Black people, Black power, enlightenment, suffering, struggle, and hope," explained Snoop Dogg.