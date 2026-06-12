The Apple Music Years: How Larry Jackson Helped Define the Streaming Era

Larry Jackson’s Apple Music years helped redraw the map of the streaming era. From Drake’s Views and Frank Ocean’s Blonde to artist-led radio, viral campaigns, and blockbuster exclusives, Jackson turned Apple Music into more than a platform.

When the history of the streaming wars is written, a handful of moments will stand out as turning points: the releases, campaigns, and deals that decided which platforms won the decade. Look closely at those moments between 2015 and 2022, and one name keeps appearing behind the scenes: Larry Jackson.

Before founding gamma., Jackson spent more than seven years as Global Creative Director of Apple Music, where he became one of the most consequential executives of the streaming era. He didn’t just help launch the platform. He helped define what a streaming service could be, a creative partner to artists rather than a pipe for their music.

Arriving With the Beats Deal

Jackson’s path to Cupertino ran through Beats. He had served as Chief Content Officer at Beats Music, working alongside Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, when Apple acquired Beats Electronics and Beats Music in 2014 for $3 billion, the largest acquisition in Apple’s history at the time.

He arrived with a résumé few executives could match. Jackson had started in radio as a teenager at San Francisco’s KMEL, becoming one of the youngest music directors in the business. He went on to work under Clive Davis at RCA and J Records, producing for Whitney Houston and earning a Grammy for his work on Jennifer Hudson’s debut album. At Interscope, he served as executive vice president of A&R, where the first artist he signed was Lana Del Rey.

That blend of radio instincts, A&R chops, and superstar relationships made him uniquely suited for what Apple was about to attempt.

Launching a Challenger

Apple Music launched on June 30, 2015, entering a market where Spotify had a years-long head start. Jackson’s mandate was to give the new service something its competitor couldn’t replicate: cultural gravity.

The strategy centered on artists. While other platforms competed on playlists and algorithms, Jackson bet that exclusive relationships with the biggest names in music would make Apple Music a destination rather than a utility. Within two years, the service had surged past 20 million subscribers, growth that Billboard credited in large part to the exclusive releases and marketing campaigns Jackson engineered, working in tandem with Apple marketing executive Bozoma Saint John, who described the two of them as a one-two punch.

The Exclusives That Changed the Game

The defining play of Jackson’s Apple tenure was the streaming exclusive, and no example looms larger than Drake’s Views.

In 2016, Jackson negotiated a blockbuster deal that gave Apple Music a five-day exclusive window on the album. The result was historic: Views racked up one million in combined sales and streams on the service in its first five days, a proof of concept that a single platform could power a blockbuster release on its own.

That same year, Jackson was instrumental in bringing Frank Ocean’s back-to-back releases, the visual album Endless and the long-awaited Blonde, to Apple Music as exclusives, one of the most discussed release strategies in modern music history. He was also central to landing exclusive moments with Chance the Rapper, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, and Nicki Minaj.

The run continued into the next decade. In 2020, Jackson helped negotiate Kanye West’s deal with Apple Music to stream three stadium listening events for Donda exclusively on the platform, events that turned an album rollout into appointment viewing for millions.

More Than Music: Building Apple’s Creative Engine

Jackson’s influence extended well beyond release deals. As head of content, he oversaw music videos, documentaries, and some of the most memorable advertising of the streaming era.

The most famous example: the 2016 Apple Music commercial featuring Taylor Swift rapping along to Drake and Future’s “Jumpman” while running on a treadmill. Jackson co-wrote and co-directed the spot with Anthony Mandler. It became a viral phenomenon, drove a massive spike in sales and streams for the track, and earned Jackson and Swift a Clio Award. Follow-up spots built around Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” and The Darkness’s “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” produced similar streaming bumps, proof that Jackson understood how to turn advertising itself into a music discovery channel.

He was also instrumental in the formation of Apple Music 1 (formerly Beats 1), the platform’s global radio station, where he developed artist-hosted programming that gave superstars their own broadcast real estate: Drake’s OVO Sound Radio, Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, Frank Ocean’s Blonded Radio, and The Weeknd’s Memento Mori among them. Years before every platform chased artist-led content, Jackson was building it at scale.

The Industry Takes Notice

The results showed up on the charts and in the rankings. Billboard placed Jackson on its Power 100 list multiple years running and named him to its 40 Under 40 in 2016. By 2020, Jackson could point to Apple Music’s dominance in hip-hop, with artists like Drake, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Future, and Kanye West all overperforming on the service.

More importantly, his work changed how the entire industry thought about streaming platforms. Services were no longer just distribution, they were creative partners, marketing engines, and broadcast networks. That blueprint, which Jackson drew at Apple, is now standard across the business.

The Foundation for What Came Next

When Jackson announced his exit from Apple Music in September 2022, he described the decision as a difficult one, pointing to the milestones the team had achieved in reshaping how music reaches listeners.

But in hindsight, the departure reads less like an ending and more like a graduation. Everything Jackson built at Apple, the artist-first deal structures, the multimedia content engine, the belief that culture and commerce should move together, became the foundation for gamma., the media company he launched in 2023 with backing from Eldridge, Apple, and A24.

The Apple years proved that Larry Jackson could shape the streaming era from inside the world’s biggest technology company. What he’s building now is the answer to a different question: what happens when that same vision is applied to the creator economy on behalf of the artists themselves.