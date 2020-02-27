Things Get Awkward When Angela Simmons & Romeo Miller Show Up At The Same Event [VIDEO]

Watch a clip from an upcoming episode of the 'Growing Up Hip Hop' reality show.

(AllHipHop News) The failed romantic relationship between Angela Simmons and Romeo Miller is playing out on the current season of Growing Up Hip Hop. Viewers will get to see what happens when Rev Run's daughter and Master P's son cross paths at Egypt Criss' engagement party.

"I'm not approaching Romeo, and I didn't do nothing wrong to him. Whether he talks to me right now or doesn't, that's on you," says Simmons during her on-camera interview.

The scene is filled with an overwhelming level of awkwardness as Simmons, Miller, and other cast members recognize the two estranged friends are clearly avoiding each other. Romeo eventually walks over to talk to Angela's sister, Vanessa Simmons, which causes an even more uncomfortable vibe in the venue.

Growing Up Hip Hop airs Thursdays at 9 pm ET on WE tv. Tonight's "New Chapters" episode will also cover Rev Run feeling blindsided by his son JoJo getting cold feet before his wedding as well as Egypt's fiancé Sammattick exposing a secret that nobody saw coming.