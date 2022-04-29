This New York Emcee is Making A Major Musical Impact

The New York emcee that needs no introduction, A##### lets his music and work in the booth do the talking for him. “A##### The Marine” is a lyricist from New York City who has served the U.S as a former Marine. After serving in the USMC A##### embraced music as a creative outlet to help control his P.T.S.D. As he kept dabbling into his creativity he soon found his sound. He is hitting some major milestones and reaching new goals daily.

A##### is a role model and a hero to our nation. The marine veteran fuses his passion for music and talented artistry to create unique tracks that listeners from all walks of life can enjoy. A##### fully throws himself into everything he curates. The emotion and soul behind his vocals come blasting through the speakers. A##### uses music as an outlet and it’s presented in the rawest and most artistic way. He boasts the grit of a Brooklyn-raised veteran while remaining contemporary and hard-hitting.

