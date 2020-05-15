Trippie Redd Explains Why He Gave 30,000 Bottles Of Purity Leaf Tea To Essential Workers

Rap star Trippie Redd is doing his part to make life easier for the workers on the frontline fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

(AllHipHop News) At 20-years-old, you would think that Trippie Redd would be more concerned with rocking out with his friends, cracking on some cuties or doing what he is known for doing … making hit records.

There should be no doubt that he is a bonafide star and if that is all that he wanted to do, who could be mad. He is 20, rich, and carefree.

Over the last three years, has dropped four records that have all landed on the Top 10 chart the week of their debut.

In fact, his latest album, A Love Letter To You 4, probably is his most successful joint to date. It is his first-ever project to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts and was streamed 125.9 million times its first week out. Trip drips winner.

But maybe … what is really making him win is how he has big his heart.

It was demonstrated by this act of kindness: Trippie Redd has pledged to donate over 30,000 bottles of Purity Organic and Sweet Leaf Tea frontline healthcare workers across the country including New York City, Los Angeles, and his hometown of Canton, Ohio who are helping during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is my way of giving back to the healthcare workers who are working so hard to help people fight off coronavirus,” Trippie Redd explained. “I just wanted to show my gratitude and do whatever I can to help out all the people who are trying to keep us safe.”

Over the last three months, thousands of Americans have lost their lives or lessened the quality of life because of the highly contagious coronavirus. A gift like this is sure to bring a smile and remind these essential workers are appreciated.

Purity Organic will offer a special donation code for all (Trippie Redd fans or not) to give to their local communities.

Customers who make a purchase on the Purity Website will also receive a 15% discount and Purity Organic will donate two cases of beverages to local organizations in need.

“Thank you to Trippie for this donation to the brave men and women working in our hospitals,” said Mary Page Platerink, CEO of Purity Organic. “Trippie is my son’s favorite artist, and I love the example he is setting with this donation. We are delighted to have Trippie as part of the Purity Organic and Sweet Leaf Tea Family.”