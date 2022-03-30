We invited Idriss Rodriguez, the DJ of “Say my name”!

With his determination and his motivation for music, Idriss Rodriguez intends to reach a large and wide audience of all ages.

Idriss Rodriguez is the name of the French independent DJ, Composer, and producer who made his mixes and beats known in the United States thanks to his new musical style that combines electro and hip hop. With his determination and his motivation for music, Idriss Rodriguez intends to reach a large and wide audience of all ages. Soon many titles will be released, so he has not finished surprising you.

AllHipHop: What exactly do you do in your career?

DJ Idriss: I produce electronic music, hip-hop music, and DJ. I also do a lot of digital marketing, creative direction, and graphic design for outside clients who want to create a world around their music.

AllHipHop: What is the most rewarding part of your music?

DJ Idriss: It’s an inexpressible feeling to see people dancing to my sounds whether it’s with family, friends or even on vacation. I work really hard to give people that ethereal feeling of escape. It’s hard for me to think of doing anything else.

AllHipHop: Can you tell us about your business/work?

DJ Idriss: I am an independent artist, so I work for myself. I make my own sounds and mix myself with my own decks. I also create my own beats and sometimes create beats for artists I like but that’s not all because I think there is so much more work to be done – whole years before I sleep.

AllHipHop: What do you want your audience to know?

DJ Idriss: I want people to know that I am here for them. Because without my fans and my audience, I’m nobody and none of my work would really make sense. I want to give them the best, whether it’s through music or other means so they can pursue their wildest, most eccentric dreams, to go out and invest their energy in what makes them happiest.

AllHipHop: Who has been your source of inspiration?

DJ Idriss: Being French, my biggest inspiration is probably Dj Snake, he comes from Paris like me, he is French like me, he is a DJ like me, and my dream is to be like him.

AllHipHop: What is your biggest success so far?

DJ Idriss: My biggest achievement so far is probably my album that I’m going to release soon. I’ve worked so hard on it and I’m so excited for people to hear it.

AllHipHop: How do you gain the trust of your clients?

DJ Idriss: Proximity, communication, and transparency are for me the 3 key points to build trust with your fans or customers! To establish this trust, I always make sure I have a good understanding of what exactly my clients want. I always put myself in their shoes! From there, it’s really about expressing their vision.

AllHipHop: What makes you different from other competitors?

DJ Idriss: My main goal is to make everyone who listens to my music happy. I make music to change people’s lives, whether they listen to me at the gym or listen to me while they travel. My goal is accomplished as long as they listen to me and are in a good mood.

AllHipHop: What is the step you wish to take before you retire?

DJ Idriss: My biggest wish before I retire is to go into filmmaking as the famous 50 Cent did, or even Drake, it’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing since I was little.

You can find Idriss Rodriguez on Instagram here and listen to her music here.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/idrisscoff/



Spotify :