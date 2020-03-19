070 Phi - “Deep End”

New Jersey rapper 070 Phi follows up his 2019 collab with Dave East and Jay Electronica via a new track "Deep End"

So this new visual by 070 Phi is pretty much a dope tour recap of everything that's been going on behind the scenes on the 070 Shake tour. Following the jam-packed nationwide tour with 070 Shake, Mass Appeal's 070 Phi is returning with a new project titled My Father's Gun just in time for his birthday. According to a statement by his label Mass Appeal, "My Father’s Gun represents the next step in 070 Phi’s artistic evolution as he dives deeper into crafting his introspective lyrics over a diverse range of production as shown on “Deep End” feat. 070 Shake, “100 Bands” & “No Resources”."

Although 2020 has certainly been crazy for everyone, 070 Phi closed out 2019 with “No Hoodie”, a collaboration alongside Dave East & Jay Electronica and was crowned as SoundCloud's "Artists To Watch 2019" and received the #1 spot for Five Fingers of Death Freestyles on Sway in The Morning. This guy can SPIT. Pay attention!