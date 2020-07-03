070 Phi - No Resources

Nas' Mass Appeal imprint has another rapper you NEED to check for ASAP!

Today Jersey's 070 Phi releases a brand new video “No Resources” off of his latest album, My Father’s Gun. Prepare to dive in to this visual created by Hectah, as this animated video highlights the disparities of an unjust system with a generation of young people fighting for change, fighting for freedom.

“The youth of this generation are searching for answers with no resources & no results. Searching for truth. Searching for balance. Searching for love.” - 070 Phi

Last year, Phi made a strong introduction with his debut EP Outside, shone on Mass Appeal’s inaugural Starting 5 Tour across the US & closed out 2019 with “No Hoodie”, a collaboration alongside Dave East & Jay Electronica. In addition, Phi was crowned as SoundCloud's "Artists To Watch 2019" and received the #1 spot for Five Fingers of Death Freestyles on Sway in The Morning.