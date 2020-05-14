100GrandRoyce - "Prodigal Sun' (Prod. by 183rd)

100GrandRoyce gives fans a gritty performance over 1983rd production

While Gritty music is rapidly approaching the forefront of hip-hop again with groups like Griselda killing it, two New Yorkers have joined forces to disburse a soulful five track project, packed with dope verses, and polished production with just that effect.

100GrandRoyce provides the rhymes, while 183rd composes the most befitting instrumentals to construct 'Prodigal Sun', their latest release.

"This project Prodigal Sun was a natural progression from Nice Guys Finish Last, but I felt like there was a void in the “soul” department of music right now and 183rd knew exactly what I was looking for. It’s more than just money death and jail in the streets and I wanted to paint that picture," 100GrandRoyce said.

