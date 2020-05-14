AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

100GrandRoyce - "Prodigal Sun' (Prod. by 183rd)

OnlineCrates

100GrandRoyce gives fans a gritty performance over 1983rd production

While Gritty music is rapidly approaching the forefront of hip-hop again with groups like Griselda killing it,  two New Yorkers have joined forces to disburse a soulful five track project, packed with dope verses, and polished production with just that effect.

100GrandRoyce provides the rhymes, while 183rd composes the most befitting instrumentals to construct 'Prodigal Sun', their latest release.

"This project Prodigal Sun was a natural progression from Nice Guys Finish Last, but I felt like there was a void in the “soul” department of music right now and 183rd knew exactly what I was looking for. It’s more than just money death and jail in the streets and I wanted to paint that picture," 100GrandRoyce said.

Prodigal Sun
Prodigal Sun

Prodigal Sun, an album by 100grandroyce on Spotify

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lil Durk - "Doin Too Much"

Lil Durk gives fans a visual from his Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 project

OnlineCrates

Migos - "Taco Tuesday"

Get a "Taco Tuesday" cooking lesson from the Migos

OnlineCrates

Questlove Pays Tribute to Stevie Wonder with DJ Set

Questlove of the Roots suggests a Stevie Wonder holiday in honor of the legendary singer/songwriter

OnlineCrates

URF TONE Drop First Single & Visual “Something 4 Ya”

URF Tone Releases New Song "Something 4 Ya"

Shirley Ju

by

wikirise

Kate Rose Drops Sensual “Outside” Visual

Miami-based singer Kate Rose drops a new single, and video which she directed too.

Shirley Ju

by

viavili.com

Breadwinner Kane is back and he's "Poppin Fa Somin"

Breadwinner Kane is still winning and he's back to prove something in 2020

Shadi Powers

by

Da General1

Peabo J - "Another Round" Video

Peabo J returns with a sensual uptempo release.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Alexis turner

Tee Grizzley Connects with Scott Storch for "I Spy" Music Video

Bouncing back from tragedy Tee Grizzley returns with a new visual and a big grizzley chain!

OnlineCrates

by

KINGMufasa

Rap Rockstar, Dooley Da Don Drops New EP “421 Blues”

Think It’s A Game Artist Dooley Da Don Talks New Record Deal and Debut EP “421 Blues”

Retonjah Burdette

New video from Lil Tjay - "Ice Cold"

With beef cooking across the board, NY breakout Lil Tjay attempts to make the music match with Ice Cold, the newest single off the new project "State Of Emergency".

MC