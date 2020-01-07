AllHipHop
2 Chainz x Skooly - "Virgil Discount"

Its a #TRUsdays and 2 Chainz and Skooly have a new video so tune in and enjoy!

2 Chainz and Skooly kick off #TRUsdays with a stunning black and white visual haute off the rack. For those that don't know Skooly was a founding member of Atlanta-based rap group Rich Kidz. Branching off from Rich Kidz to pursue a solo career in 2015, Skooly has since released several solo projects, most recently dropping projects under 2 Chainz' label T.R.U.. Got back and do your research starting with Skooly's label-debut album BAcCWArdFeELiNgS in 2017 and Don't You Ever Forget Me 1, 2 & 3 in 2018. For this black and white visual, the guys are dripped out in designer as the flute plays on! enjoy above!

