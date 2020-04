2KBaby's Breakthrough “Old Streets” Earned 50K uses on Tik-Tok

​

After generating 75 million total streams, 2KBABY unleashes his debut EP, Pregame Rituals. Dropping via Masked Records/Warner Records, the project includes the breakthrough anthem “Old Streets” and its recent remix featuring multiplatinum Chicago rapper Lil Durk. At only 19-years-old a host of critics are hailing this Louisville upstart as next up in 2020 minus this Corona virus. Check him out above: