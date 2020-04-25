DC's 3oh Black reps the working man heavy in "Ride The Boat"!

Not enough can be said about DC's burgeoning DMV scene and its complicated GoGo history. Tell this to DC's 3ohBlack who is riding a wild wave from his 5million view viral hit "All Talk." Considered to be the rap line of 2019 by Rolling Stone the gritty "All Talk" activated the rabid Tik-Tok meme community, creating a whole host of scenarios ranging from Popeyes killing the chicken sandwich game to High School Football Teams claiming their division championship.

Deciding to show his range, the DC rapper gives his fans extra personality as in his latest video Drive The Boat. After witnessing a day in the life of the world luckiest pizza delivery man, Revolt decided to keep the part going, earning the video a premiere on the coveted UNTAPPED show. With more heat on the way 3ohBlack is slowly but surely solidifying his spot and showing the music world that he's here to stay!