3oh Black - "Ride The Boat"

MC

DC's 3oh Black reps the working man heavy in "Ride The Boat"!

Not enough can be said about DC's burgeoning DMV scene and its complicated GoGo history. Tell this to DC's 3ohBlack who is riding a wild wave from his 5million view viral hit "All Talk." Considered to be the rap line of 2019 by Rolling Stone the gritty "All Talk" activated the rabid Tik-Tok meme community, creating a whole host of scenarios ranging from Popeyes killing the chicken sandwich game to High School Football Teams claiming their division championship.

Deciding to show his range, the DC rapper gives his fans extra personality as in his latest video Drive The Boat. After witnessing a day in the life of the world luckiest pizza delivery man, Revolt decided to keep the part going, earning the video a premiere on the coveted UNTAPPED show. With more heat on the way 3ohBlack is slowly but surely solidifying his spot and showing the music world that he's here to stay!

The Lost Boyz "Legacy continues

During the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lost Boyz and ONE RPM have dropped an instant classic titled "Lost Boyz Legacy". The LB legacy definitely continues as Freaky Tah will continue to live on through his super talented son Freaky Kah who got together with Grammy Winning Legend Mr. Cheeks & industry veteran K Chrys to make this amazing project happen.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Mizkei$ha

New York Rapper KNDNESS Releases Trap Banger “MISS ME”

KNDNESS is repping Manhattan with his brand new song MISS ME."

Shirley Ju

Tokyo Jetz Drops Second Installment of Stimulus Package With "No Love Story"

Tokyo Jetz drops some brand new music with her latest track "No Love Story." Take a listen.

AllHipHop Staff

FIFTH Drops Debut Album ‘One Years Old’

FIFTH is repping the Bay Area with his new album "One Years Old."

Shirley Ju

Missy Elliott - "Cool Off"

Missy returns with a wild new video to make you move!!

OnlineCrates

Rod Wave - "The Last Sad Song"

Rod Wave says no more sad songs!

OnlineCrates

TDE's Isaiah Rashad Drops "Why Worry" (Prod by Crooklin)

TDE unleashes another song, this time from Isaiah Rashad

OnlineCrates

Mozzy - "Boyz to Men"

Mozzy is about that ACTION! Check his new visual that tells a story!

OnlineCrates

550 Papertrail - "Fall Apart"

550 Papertrail returns with a new track from his Pack Music project featuring No Cap, Young Scooter and Rylo Rodriguez

OnlineCrates

De La Soul's Posdnuos, Blu & Lojii Drop Verses For “Real Mean” Single

De La Soul's Posdnuos, Blu & Lojii link up for a track by Real Bad Man

OnlineCrates