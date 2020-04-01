4-IZE May Have Best Album Of 2020 With "Look Into My IZE"
For the Hip-Hop purest and lovers of lyricism like YOU, Look Into My IZE is an album that fans are calling “The Most Hip-Hop album of 2020!”
With soulful production by the likes of Swizz Beatz, 9th Wonder, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, D.R.U.G.S. Beats, plus a wide variety of featured artists from Ludacris to Talib Kweli, Shwanna, Planet Asia, Sean Price & more, this is the album you want to be locked in the house with.
4-IZE on why the release of this album is timely: “Music has always been an informal method of therapy, being noted as an excellent power to expel diseases, as well as a sovereign remedy against despair and melancholy. For the listener as well as the artist.”
“Look Into My IZE” is a Boom Bap masterpiece designed to reflect the lyricism and soulful renaissance of traditional Hip-Hop.
This album is currently available via Ultra Beast United as well as featured across all streaming platforms.
"Look Into My IZE" Track List:
- It’s My Job (Intro)
- Shit On Deez Niggaz (Feat. Ludacris, Mistah FAB, Number 2, Headkrack) Produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League
- 1 2 3
Produced by LT Moe
- When I Rap
Produced by Floyd The Locsmif
- Stay Ignorant (Feat. Talib Kweli, Señor KAOS, STAHHR, & Number 2) Produced by Illastrate
- Real Men Of Genius (Skit)
- Hard To Quit The Rhyme 2.0 (Feat. J-Live, Anthony David & Señor KAOS) Produced by Floyd The Locsmif
- Business & Enterprising (Feat. Sean Price & Number 2)
Produced God Bless Beatz
- My Cousin Got Bars (Feat. Planet Asia, Señor KAOS, MicxSic, Z Rich) Produced by D.R.U.G.S. Beats
- Dwayne C. Singleton (Skit)
Featuring Alexander Blane. Prod. by Smartboy & Hakujin
- Put It On A Pedestal (Feat. Shawnna & Alexander Blane)
Produced by Swizz Beatz
- Rolling Like A G (Feat. Scar)
Produced by Floyd The Locsmif
- GOD Is Good (Feat. Rapper Big Pooh, Punchline, Number 2)
Produced by Omen
- American Greed (Skit)
- How’d That Work Out
Produced by 9th Wonder
- Awesomania (Feat. Bonecrusher & Big Rube)
Produced by Illastrate