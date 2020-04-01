4-IZE May Have Best Album Of 2020 With "Look Into My IZE"

Rap veteran 4-IZE has pulled together an amazing cast of rappers for his newest album "Look Into My IZE."

For the Hip-Hop purest and lovers of lyricism like YOU, Look Into My IZE is an album that fans are calling “The Most Hip-Hop album of 2020!”

With soulful production by the likes of Swizz Beatz, 9th Wonder, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, D.R.U.G.S. Beats, plus a wide variety of featured artists from Ludacris to Talib Kweli, Shwanna, Planet Asia, Sean Price & more, this is the album you want to be locked in the house with.

4-IZE on why the release of this album is timely: “Music has always been an informal method of therapy, being noted as an excellent power to expel diseases, as well as a sovereign remedy against despair and melancholy. For the listener as well as the artist.”

“Look Into My IZE” is a Boom Bap masterpiece designed to reflect the lyricism and soulful renaissance of traditional Hip-Hop.

This album is currently available via Ultra Beast United as well as featured across all streaming platforms.

"Look Into My IZE" Track List: