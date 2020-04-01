AllHipHop
4-IZE May Have Best Album Of 2020 With "Look Into My IZE"

AllHipHop Staff

Rap veteran 4-IZE has pulled together an amazing cast of rappers for his newest album "Look Into My IZE."

For the Hip-Hop purest and lovers of lyricism like YOU, Look Into My IZE is an album that fans are calling “The Most Hip-Hop album of 2020!” 

With soulful production by the likes of Swizz Beatz, 9th Wonder, J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, D.R.U.G.S. Beats, plus a wide variety of featured artists from Ludacris to Talib Kweli, Shwanna, Planet Asia, Sean Price & more, this is the album you want to be locked in the house with. 

4-IZE on why the release of this album is timely: “Music has always been an informal method of therapy, being noted as an excellent power to expel diseases, as well as a sovereign remedy against despair and melancholy. For the listener as well as the artist.” 

“Look Into My IZE” is a Boom Bap masterpiece designed to reflect the lyricism and soulful renaissance of traditional Hip-Hop. 

This album is currently available via Ultra Beast United as well as featured across all streaming platforms. 

"Look Into My IZE" Track List:

  1. It’s My Job (Intro)
  2. Shit On Deez Niggaz (Feat. Ludacris, Mistah FAB, Number 2, Headkrack) Produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League
  3. 1 2 3
    Produced by LT Moe
  4. When I Rap
    Produced by Floyd The Locsmif
  5. Stay Ignorant (Feat. Talib Kweli, Señor KAOS, STAHHR, & Number 2) Produced by Illastrate
  6. Real Men Of Genius (Skit)
  7. Hard To Quit The Rhyme 2.0 (Feat. J-Live, Anthony David & Señor KAOS) Produced by Floyd The Locsmif
  8. Business & Enterprising (Feat. Sean Price & Number 2)
    Produced God Bless Beatz
  9. My Cousin Got Bars (Feat. Planet Asia, Señor KAOS, MicxSic, Z Rich) Produced by D.R.U.G.S. Beats
  10. Dwayne C. Singleton (Skit)
    Featuring Alexander Blane. Prod. by Smartboy & Hakujin
  11. Put It On A Pedestal (Feat. Shawnna & Alexander Blane)
    Produced by Swizz Beatz
  12. Rolling Like A G (Feat. Scar)
    Produced by Floyd The Locsmif
  13. GOD Is Good (Feat. Rapper Big Pooh, Punchline, Number 2)
    Produced by Omen
  14. American Greed (Skit)
  15. How’d That Work Out
    Produced by 9th Wonder
  16. Awesomania (Feat. Bonecrusher & Big Rube)
    Produced by Illastrate
