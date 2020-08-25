42 Dugg Teams Up With Jacksonville, Florida Rapper Brokeasf For a Clean Visual

Buzzing rapper 42 Dugg Cinematic Music Group artist Brokeasf

Jacksonville rapper Brokeasf teams up with rising Detroit rapper 42 Dugg on “How” via Good Money Global/Cinematic Music Group. At 18-years-old the wordsmith is already filled with a lifetime of stories to share. On his latest single he continues to show his versatility by delivering a bouncier flow on a gritty and up-tempo beat. The two rising artists offer fast paced bars bars back and forth and address people that they are beefing with saying, “How you out here beefing and you broke?” Watch the pair roam around and show off their bold energy in the visual shot in his hometown by Montana ShotYa.