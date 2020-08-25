AllHipHop
42 Dugg Teams Up With Jacksonville, Florida Rapper Brokeasf For a Clean Visual

OnlineCrates

Buzzing rapper 42 Dugg Cinematic Music Group artist Brokeasf

Jacksonville rapper Brokeasf teams up with rising Detroit rapper 42 Dugg on “How” via Good Money Global/Cinematic Music Group. At 18-years-old the wordsmith is already filled with a lifetime of stories to share. On his latest single he continues to show his versatility by delivering a bouncier flow on a gritty and up-tempo beat. The two rising artists offer fast paced bars bars back and forth and address people that they are beefing with saying, “How you out here beefing and you broke?” Watch the pair roam around and show off their bold energy in the visual shot in his hometown by Montana ShotYa.

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

D'Vincci Sway Motivates With New Single "up"

At 26 years ready, “DaVincci’ Sway” is silent but deadly. His newest single called “up” and it is a motivational song, that will carry you through the day, and turn the club up at night.

AllHipHop Staff

Nike & Kendrick Lamar Honor Kobe with Poetic Visual Evoking the Mamba Mentality

Kendrick Lamar shows just how much Kobe Bryant meant to the city of LA and the World

OnlineCrates

by

Dkbaby123

MylesBigDeal Drops Sensual “FWY” Visual

Whether he’s dancing, acting, deejaying, rapping, or being an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Myles is someone you call an outsider, a rebel, a jack of all trades.

Shirley Ju

Nas Creates An Instant Classic With 'King's Disease' Album

Its been a CRAZY 2020 but Nas has come to save the day with Hit-Boy producing the whole album! INSTANT CLASSIC!

OnlineCrates

by

G-CON

Stylz & Wells Pay Tribute To Nipsey & Kobe in “Product of the GHETTO”

Shirley Ju

by

ariezblog

Blizz Vito Drops Brooklyn Drill-Inspired "Opp Down Pt. 2"

Blizz Vito is one of the hottest Brooklyn drill stars and he returns with a new banger called "Opp Down Pt. 2"

Shirley Ju

by

Odijnr

iNTeLL, Son of U-God, Releases "Legacy Drip" Video via Tommy Boy

U-God's son was shot in the stomach in the mid 90s and had to learn how to walk again, now he's back rapping as "iNTeLL"

OnlineCrates

by

Tra_mo

Mo3 & Kevin Gates Share Stories Of "Broken Love"

Mo3 has been on a tear lately working with Boosie, Kevin Gates and more!

OnlineCrates

by

solarpanel