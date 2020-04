550 Papertrail returns with a new track from his Pack Music project featuring No Cap, Young Scooter and Rylo Rodriguez

East Atlanta rapper 550 Papertrail drops his new music video "Fall Apart". The song is featured on his new project, Pack Music that is available now on all platforms and features No Cap, Young Scooter, Rylo Rodriguez and Freebandz rapper Casino. For the high quality visual 550 shot by Dirty-Glove we get a glimpse of life behind the scenes where 550 is from in Atlanta.