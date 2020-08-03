AllHipHop
600 Breezy Releases "Signature" Visual Via Asylum Records

AllHipHop Staff

600 Breezy returns to his roots for new project.

(AllHipHop Music) 600 Breezy is without a doubt a Chicago mainstay. 

Emerging from the Drill movement that took the nation by storm, 600 forged his own path with his unique flow and vocals which endeared him to fans across the globe. 

Having overcome personal hardships and tragedy, 600’s circumstances fueled his work ethic, releasing a bevy of mixtapes and even captured the attention of rap superstar Drake, who used the then newcomers vocals on his 'More Life' playlist track “Lose You.”

The fanfare was short-lived though as 600 Breezy was arrested on a probation violation. In his time away, he received much support, included from Drake himself.

After serving 16 months, 600 was released and wasted no time getting back into the studio. 

Fast forward to 2020, now on Asylum Records, the Chicago native has returned with the release of 'Iceman Edition 2.' 

The project is a departure from his more recent sounds, as he  described it as an apologetic return to his gangsta roots.

“I went back to my hood to reconnect with myself,” says Breezy. I locked myself into the studio, slept on floors with my people, and watched the sun come up for days. I had to shake the Hollywood nonsense off me and get back to shit-talking Breezo. I created this project strictly for the streets.”

The 10-track project features production from Kid Hazel (21 Savage), Bankroll Got It (DaBaby), Womatictrack (2 Chainz), and more. 

Further upping the ante, 600 Breezy released a visual to accompany the project in the form of the 3ZFilms-directed “Signature.” 

Watch the video below and check 600 Breezy’s new mixtape 'Iceman Edition 2,' out now via Asylum Records.

