6IX9INE Avoids the Wrath of NYC Streets, Films "Punani" With No Retaliation

Off of house arrest, 6IX9INE shoots a music video in NYC and the streets do nothing about it...

For all the talk about what would happen to 6IX9INE when he got out, things were pretty quiet yesterday when the multi-colored rainbow emcee took to the streets to film his new video for "Punani." Now we would never condone violence on this site, but there was a whole lot of talk about what would happen to a snitch in NYC once 6IX9INE was released. It's still early and let's hope that nothing happens to the lil homie because we would NEVER want to see anyone get hurt, but what happened to all the "snitches get ditches" comments and all the stuff about "rats"? Have we entered a new era of Hip-Hop where the fans simply don't care about your background and the music is all that matters? Is this just entertainment so people are going to get a pass no matter what they do? The last thing we would want to see is someone catching a case and ruining their life for trying to prove a point hurting 6IX9INE. 6IX9INE has a family and no matter how much you hate him or love him, violence is not the answer. Anyways, what do you think of this video?