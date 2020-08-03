AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

6IX9INE Avoids the Wrath of NYC Streets, Films "Punani" With No Retaliation

OnlineCrates

Off of house arrest, 6IX9INE shoots a music video in NYC and the streets do nothing about it...

For all the talk about what would happen to 6IX9INE when he got out, things were pretty quiet yesterday when the multi-colored rainbow emcee took to the streets to film his new video for "Punani." Now we would never condone violence on this site, but there was a whole lot of talk about what would happen to a snitch in NYC once 6IX9INE was released. It's still early and let's hope that nothing happens to the lil homie because we would NEVER want to see anyone get hurt, but what happened to all the "snitches get ditches" comments and all the stuff about "rats"? Have we entered a new era of Hip-Hop where the fans simply don't care about your background and the music is all that matters? Is this just entertainment so people are going to get a pass no matter what they do? The last thing we would want to see is someone catching a case and ruining their life for trying to prove a point hurting 6IX9INE. 6IX9INE has a family and no matter how much you hate him or love him, violence is not the answer. Anyways, what do you think of this video?

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Beyoncé Takes Us To Our Roots With "Already" Ft. Shatta Wale and Major Lazer

Who are you? Do you know who you are? Beyoncé wants to show you - WATCH HERE!

OnlineCrates

Jessica Ray Unleashes “Lock” Visual

Memphis singer drops the new video for her latest song "Lock."

Shirley Ju

by

weme1028

Curren$y and Harry Fraud Deliver Old School Music For Those Late Night Rides

Curren$y and Harry Fraud have some GEMS on their new project, 'The OutRunners'

OnlineCrates

Quando Rondo Stunts In Designer and Pays Homage To Boosie For "1999" Video

Quando Rondo is getting to the BAG!

OnlineCrates

The Kid LAROI Delivers His New Music Video For "I Wish"

Fans of The Kid Laroi say he has a similar sound to Juice WRLD and Post Malone

OnlineCrates

by

Laic

Fenix Flexin Shows Off His Skateboarding Skills In New Video With Wiz Khalifa

Shoreline Mafia has a new album on the way titled 'Mafia Bidness - check out their new video with Wiz!

OnlineCrates

NBA Youngboy Battles Thoughts of Suicide In New Visual for "All In"

NBA Youngboy has been going through it, but he's coming back strong with his friends and family behind him

OnlineCrates

Jackboy Takes You On His Private Jet For "Lost Ties" Visual

Take a ride on a private jet with Pompano, Florida rapper Jackboy

OnlineCrates

Logic Says He is Happier When He's Off The Internet

Logic has said this is his last album, what do you think!?

OnlineCrates