6LACK ft. Lil Baby - Know My Rights"

6lack and Lil Baby return with some heat for the protesting and sick streets - "Know My Rights"

In times like these artists are digging deep and finding the words to move us in the worst of times. Even when times don't feel like they could get any worse with COVID and police brutality and white supremacy running rampant, songs like this bring us back down to earth and give us the strength and understanding we need to focus so that we can continue our fight for justice and equality for all. Check it out as 6lack and Lil Baby - one of hottest rappers out - put together a song that will move you at your core.