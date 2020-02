Ace Hood just released the first single "Big Fish" today from his upcoming project "Mr. Hood." The project is set for release in March and has some special surprises for what whill be his 20th album in his catalog.

"Every time I've been thrown in that deep water I managed a way to survive and hold my own, amongst those who are doing it at a high level. It makes me no different, I'm one and the same," Ace Hood told the press in a statment.