Aim The Rapper Inspired by Rubi Rose & New York’s Hip Hop Music History

(AllHipHop Music)
Aim The Rapper is the voice for change and his music shows the dedication to his conviction.
Born in South Side Jamaica, Aim The Rapper would move to the city of New York at the age of 5. Without knowing the bigger picture of his life, he found himself down a path of the streets. As his life got more involved in gang culture, God would lead him to his true purpose through his music.
Aim The Rapper always had a way with words. His first rhyme dated back to around the age of 7, and by the time he turned 15 he was already performing at local party’s. As he aged, the realization of where his life was heading took deeper root and upon finding a connection with God, he invented his own style and sub-genre of music. He calls it, ‘Kingdom Muzik,’ hood gospel that spreads positivity and street loving vibe that persons of any religious background can listen to.
With the street lessons taught to him by his cousin Chadin, Aim The Rapper is becoming the change the rap game has long craved with the goal of changing the world’s way of thinking and lead them to God’s word. He channels his emotions from experiences throughout his life to uplift others enduring hardship like he has.
Aim The Rapper has overcame many storms, but with his grandma positively influencing him and his love for hip hop inspired by Rubi Rose and artist documentaries, he has evolved into a spiritual God seeking person with a love for positivity and God’s word.
Aim The Rapper’s latest composition of truth and light is his project “Praise 2 offend” that’s currently available on Livemixtapes and other popular streaming platforms. Aim The Rapper has turned his life around for the better and is on his way to being the game changer the music industry needs with his Kingdom Muzik. Support his movement by streaming his music.
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/officialaimtherapper