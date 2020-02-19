Alabama's Jabo Releases 'Street Genius' ft. YFN Lucci, Young Scooter, Yung Bans

Birmingham, ALABAMA! born artist Jabo just released the music video for his new single "Playin For Keeps" produced by Pyrex Whippa. The single is featured on his new project, Street Genius that is available now on all streaming platforms and includes guest appearances by YFN Lucci, Young Scooter, Yung Bans and PopLord to name a few. Along with the new project and visual, Jabo has also released a movie or short film for the project as well. Check it all out below!