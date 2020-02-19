AllHipHop
Login

Alabama's Jabo Releases 'Street Genius' ft. YFN Lucci, Young Scooter, Yung Bans

OnlineCrates
by

Alabama Rapper Jabo Releases "Street Genius" Project and "Playin For Keeps" Music Video

Birmingham, ALABAMA! born artist Jabo just released the music video for his new single "Playin For Keeps" produced by Pyrex Whippa. The single is featured on his new project, Street Genius that is available now on all streaming platforms and includes guest appearances by YFN Lucci, Young Scooter, Yung Bans and PopLord to name a few. Along with the new project and visual, Jabo has also released a movie or short film for the project as well. Check it all out below!

Comments
Ace Hood Returns with New Single "Big Fish"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
4
Last Reply· by
Floridast1
Floridast1Yo, Ace is dope fasho no question! This though, what the lable or I hope not Ace himself did to the sound of his voice,…
Rucci - "Me N My Drugz"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameNot an ideal title with all the overdoses....
D.Cross x Dave East - "Never Cried"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
T-Hood – "Dope 4 $ale"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
$UICIDEBOY$’ Release New Album 'Stop Staring At The Shadows'
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
F. Haque
F. Haquei really like this new song watch it and enjoy the music.…
Lenaah Lee - “Patience”
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
Noname
NonameBro why is the game getting flooded with females on the same shit right now? Smh....We need more original females like…
Rostrum Records Releases 24Hrs New Video "Nudies"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Deji - "The Truth"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas & NLE Choppa feat. Mike WiLL Made-It - "Go Stupid"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment
Berner - "Weed Man”
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment