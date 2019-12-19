AllHipHop
ALCY - "Gotta Go"

Something is in the water in Broward County!

ALCY is yet another Broward County artist to grace our pages. Known for his Florida anthem “Stick & Move” featuring Kodak Black, he just released his project Powered Up featuring the lead single “Gotta Go.” This song is accompanied with a visual directed and edited by Oshan Carsonand adds to the depth of Powered Up with singles like “No Sugar Coat,” “Hurricane Alcy,” and more already catching wind with fans.

ALCY is managed by South Florida's Hidden Ruby Troy from Ruby District Management. An artist inspired by his Haitian family background and Broward County grit, it’s needless to say the South Florida sound is solid and prevalent through out this piece of content. Check it out above.

