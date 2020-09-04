"All American" Star Da’Vinchi Releases New Single "Bet on You"

You may recognize Da'Vinchi from "All American" and "grown-ish" and now he's about to make a name for himself in music.

Haitian-American actor, rapper, and spoken word artist Da’Vinchi is a man of many talents.

The "All American" and "grown-ish" star is now turning his energy to his passion for music with the release of his new single, "Bet on You," featuring Jus.be.

Writing his first rap when he was just 10 years old, Da’Vinchi says music is one of the most meaningful ways in which he’s expressed himself throughout life. His inspirations include Tupac, Jay Z, 50 Cent, Dipset, Drake, and Bob Marley.

“I want to use music as a way to just tell my life’s story in a creative way,” says Da’Vinchi. “I want to be honest and transparent and connect with the people. Down the line, I'd love to reach a point where I can heal people with my lyrics.”

Tapping into his 1.1 million followers on TikTok, Da’Vinchi created a #Bet OnYou challenge timed to the release of the single. He hopes to lift people’s spirits and bring some joy while we’re all dealing with the life changes brought about by Coronavirus.

This song is intended to spark a movement, with hopes of reaching back to the younger generations to encourage them to bet on themselves and embrace their power.

“I wanted to create something to allow my fans to dance to and have fun,” says Da’Vinchi. “I also wanted it to create a song with a positive meaning behind it as well.”

Da’Vinchi is working on other music, including a single he describes as “having a little Spanish flavor to it.” Listen to "Bet On You" below!