AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

"All American" Star Da’Vinchi Releases New Single "Bet on You"

Shirley Ju

You may recognize Da'Vinchi from "All American" and "grown-ish" and now he's about to make a name for himself in music.

Haitian-American actor, rapper, and spoken word artist Da’Vinchi is a man of many talents. 

The "All American" and "grown-ish" star is now turning his energy to his passion for music with the release of his new single, "Bet on You," featuring Jus.be.

Writing his first rap when he was just 10 years old, Da’Vinchi says music is one of the most meaningful ways in which he’s expressed himself throughout life. His inspirations include Tupac, Jay Z, 50 Cent, Dipset, Drake, and Bob Marley.

“I want to use music as a way to just tell my life’s story in a creative way,” says Da’Vinchi. “I want to be honest and transparent and connect with the people. Down the line, I'd love to reach a point where I can heal people with my lyrics.”

Tapping into his 1.1 million followers on TikTok, Da’Vinchi created a #Bet OnYou challenge timed to the release of the single. He hopes to lift people’s spirits and bring some joy while we’re all dealing with the life changes brought about by Coronavirus.

This song is intended to spark a movement, with hopes of reaching back to the younger generations to encourage them to bet on themselves and embrace their power.

“I wanted to create something to allow my fans to dance to and have fun,” says Da’Vinchi. “I also wanted it to create a song with a positive meaning behind it as well.”

Da’Vinchi is working on other music, including a single he describes as “having a little Spanish flavor to it.” Listen to "Bet On You" below!

 

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Domino Unites With Snoop Dogg On "Baby So West Coast"

Long Beach OG Domino is back with some help from rap legend Snoop Dogg on the new slapper "Baby So West Coast."

Shirley Ju

Big Sean Previews 'Detroit 2' With "Don Life" Flip of a Michael Jackson Classic

Sean Don has got the internet going crazy over his 'Detroit 2' project.

OnlineCrates

Kidd Keo Unleashes 'Back To Rockport' Album

Spanish rapper Kidd Keo made a name for himself with his often-controversial flow, melding American trap with outside influences.

AllHipHop Staff

Tekashi 6ix9ine Affiliate Smilez Drops Debut Single "Head Shoulders"

Rapper Smilez drops a new single "Head Shoulders" ahead of his high profile collaboration with 6ix9ine.

Shirley Ju

Mozzy Drops Ominous "Death Is Callin" Visual; Preps 'Occupational Hazard' Album

Mozzy releases a sinister depiction of his new song "Death Is Callin"

OnlineCrates

by

Merriams

Are Joyner Lucas and Ashanti a Thing? Check Joyner's Steamy "Fall Slowly" Video

Joyner Lucas and Ashanti go at it in Joyner Lucas' new visual

OnlineCrates

Florida 's Cameron Airborne Connects With Doobie and Caskey For Psychedelic Trip

This animated visual from Cameron Airborne is a TRIP !

OnlineCrates

Problem Preps New Album Coffee & Kush With "Nothin" ft. Jack Harlow and Jay Rock

Compton bred rapper Problem is preparing to release his project 'Coffee & Kush' September 18th

OnlineCrates

by

Noname