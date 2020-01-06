AllHipHop
American Troops Sing "Amazing Grace" Before Deployment to Middle East

OnlineCrates
by

This will give you goosebumps! These troops can sing!

While social media was having fun with the memes for World War III after Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Qasem Soleimani, thousands of U.S. troops have been getting deployed to the Middle East over the past few days. While some may have had jokes about the war, troops like @CasanovaVasings have been preparing for deployment. Check it out as this soldier, singer and songwriter Christian B. sings "Amazing Grace" and "America the Beautiful" with his fellow troops prior to deployment. No matter how you feel about the war you have to feel this!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b9FjrNh7xHY

