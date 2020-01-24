Amillion The Poet Inspires With Banging New Track "Canada Flow" Featuring Jnè

Fresh off his Canada Tour International Hip-Hop Artist and Delaware native Amillion The Poet delivers his 1st Single of 2020 entitled, Canada Flow.

The heart felt Joey Breeze production and soulful hook by Canadian Singer, Jnè is coupled with's witty lyricism.

Bars that pay tribute to his father's cancer battle, the death of his assistant's mother and the Delaware high school football champion Troy Haynes, who's battle with cancer went viral after his passing last year.

Many quotables like instead of buying Amazon we should be saving em/ instead of pouring Bahamas mamas should be praying for them to Life ain't sweet/ R.I.P. Juice World can also be found in this inspirational song.

You can find more music from @AmillionThePoet on his latest music project #1NATour available on all streaming platforms and www.AmillionThePoet.com.