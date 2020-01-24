AllHipHop
Login

Amillion The Poet Inspires With Banging New Track "Canada Flow" Featuring Jnè

AllHipHop Staff
by

Critically acclaimed rapper Amillion The Poet drops a new inspirational banger featuring Canadian singer Jnè called "Canada Flow."

Fresh off his Canada Tour International Hip-Hop Artist and Delaware native Amillion The Poet delivers his 1st Single of 2020 entitled, Canada Flow. 

The heart felt Joey Breeze production and soulful hook by Canadian Singer, Jnè is coupled with's witty lyricism.

Bars that pay tribute to his father's cancer battle, the death of his assistant's mother and the Delaware high school football champion Troy Haynes, who's battle with cancer went viral after his passing last year. 

Many quotables like instead of buying Amazon we should be saving em/ instead of pouring Bahamas mamas should be praying for them to Life ain't sweet/ R.I.P. Juice World can also be found in this inspirational song. 

You can find more music from @AmillionThePoet on his latest music project #1NATour available on all streaming platforms and www.AmillionThePoet.com.

FinalImage
Comments
Quentin Miller Joins Saud and Pre Kai Ro
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
2
Last Reply· by
wayoman
wayomanhttps://fakazamusic.co
Polo G x Lil Tjay - "First Place"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
1
Last Reply· by
Charlie234
Charlie234i just love how they compliment each other, really nice song. …
Juvahn Follows Coachella Performance With New Single "That's What I Thought"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
PUKU - "Move Right Past"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
CJ Flemings Goes Beyond The Superficial with 'Mascara Tears' Album
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
2
Last Reply· by
deecruz
deecruzcool https://www.inforlector.com/keiser-university-jobs-keiser-university-programs/
Texas Artist Cap Gold Releases First Single of 2020, “Spicin”
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Shadow The Archangel- "Follow Da Beat"
AllHipHop Staff
AllHipHop Staff
Comment
Quad High - "Way Up"
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
3
Last Reply· by
F. Haque
F. HaqueThis song is really a nice one you also can enjoy it. https://hiphopnblog.com/2020/01/13/xv-ascend-new-hip-hop-songs/
Wale - "Love (Her Fault)" ft Bryson Tiller
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
3
Last Reply· by
F. Haque
F. HaqueThis song is really a nice one you also can enjoy it.…
Supreme Ace - 'When it's over, I'll still be here' Ft. Casey Veggies, IDK & More
OnlineCrates
EditorOnlineCrates
Comment