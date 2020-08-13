Animated Juice WRLD Returns For "Smile" Visual With The Weeknd

Juice WRLD is gone but his music lives on!

Tune in as we get a new visual from the late-Juice WRLD as he connect with Canadian crooning sensation The Weeknd. It's hard to imagine that Juice WRLD tragically died almost 9 months ago in an accidental overdose in Chicago because it feels like it was just yesterday, despite how long of a year 2020 has been. Juice WRLD was and seemingly still is one of the most popular artists from this new era of rappers, so its no surprise this video has over 3 million views in just under two days. He's still a massive star in post-mortem and he connects with this generation of listeners like maybe no artist can. Enjoy above! RIP Juice!