AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Antwon Bailey- "Find You"

AllHipHop Staff

Bailey previews forthcoming mixtape, 'Girls Tape' with "Find You."

(AllHipHop Music) Far Rockaway Queens is widely considered one of New York City’s roughest neighborhoods. Despite the volatile situation in the street and having so few success stories, the area has spawned the careers of acclaimed rappers Stack Bundles and Chinx. Both of whom were violently gunned down in Queens. Of all the things Far Rockaway is known for, R&B is certainly not one of them. Enter Antwon Bailey aka A.B.

Having developed his singing talents as a child, Antwon pursued music at the behest of his late brother O Head. The decision proved fruitful as he began writing and attending studio sessions. Yet, even with a promising career, the upstart was still lured by the trappings of the street for financial stability. 

As he puts it, “Gangstas [are] not supposed to sing, so for me to do R&B is rare but I never let the streets dictate my craft.”

In the last decade, Bailey has earned musical success with his music appearing on major media platforms and working alongside the likes of French Montana, Lil Durk, Jadakiss, as well his close friend, the late Chinx. 

Now, with 2020 in full swing, Antwon Bailey has returned with a brand new single titled “Find You.” 

Produced by Jamio, the track will be featured on his forthcoming mixtape, 'Girls Tape.' Take a listen below.

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Bronx Rapper Scar Mega Drops Music Video For "F Quarantine" Ft Dave East

Bronx and Harlem connect on one track as Scar Mega and Dave East link up for the "F Quarantine" music video

OnlineCrates

Insomniak973 Drops "Hate Me" Shaking Up 2020

New Jersey native Insomniak973 is a new artist you must know because he plans to take the music world by storm.

Shirley Ju

The Prince of LA Taps Stunna4Vegas In "Flow Through The City"

The Prince of LA teams up with Stunna4Vegas on a brand new track.

Shirley Ju

Fivio Foreign Honors Pop Smoke With Woo Supporters For "Sweetheart" Video

RIP Pop Smoke, never forget the NYC LEGEND!

OnlineCrates

by

vicecontewr

Boldy James Releases Debut Griselda Project ‘The Versace Tape’

Boldy James goes high end luxury with his third project of 2020

OnlineCrates

by

daviddikbag

A3C Links Up with Lil Scrappy for “Drippin” Single

While Scrappy is a fan-favorite of the hit cable TV show Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, he is an entertainment hyphenate whose television persona acts as a garnish to his successful music career.

AllHipHop Staff

Drake and Lil Durk Ball Out At the Nike Headquarters With Odell and Kevin Durant

Drake has done it again! What is your favorite one liner from this new single, "Laugh Now Cry Later"

OnlineCrates

The Band of The Hawk Emerge From Houston With Politically Charged Raps For 2020

Houston rap collective The Band of The Hawk is drawing comparisons to Griselda and The Wu-Tang Clan

OnlineCrates