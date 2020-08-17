Antwon Bailey- "Find You"

Bailey previews forthcoming mixtape, 'Girls Tape' with "Find You."

(AllHipHop Music) Far Rockaway Queens is widely considered one of New York City’s roughest neighborhoods. Despite the volatile situation in the street and having so few success stories, the area has spawned the careers of acclaimed rappers Stack Bundles and Chinx. Both of whom were violently gunned down in Queens. Of all the things Far Rockaway is known for, R & B is certainly not one of them. Enter Antwon Bailey aka A.B.

Having developed his singing talents as a child, Antwon pursued music at the behest of his late brother O Head. The decision proved fruitful as he began writing and attending studio sessions. Yet, even with a promising career, the upstart was still lured by the trappings of the street for financial stability.

As he puts it, “Gangstas [are] not supposed to sing, so for me to do R & B is rare but I never let the streets dictate my craft.”

In the last decade, Bailey has earned musical success with his music appearing on major media platforms and working alongside the likes of French Montana, Lil Durk, Jadakiss, as well his close friend, the late Chinx.

Now, with 2020 in full swing, Antwon Bailey has returned with a brand new single titled “Find You.”

Produced by Jamio, the track will be featured on his forthcoming mixtape, 'Girls Tape.' Take a listen below.