Are Joyner Lucas and Ashanti a Thing? Check Joyner's Steamy "Fall Slowly" Video

Joyner Lucas and Ashanti go at it in Joyner Lucas' new visual

Two time GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas has released his new sensual video with Ashanti called “Fall Slowly." Now available at all DSPs and streaming services, the track is joined by an official music video, streaming now on Youtube.

“Fall Slowly” leads up to the Worcester, MA-based artist’s new EP, EVOLUTION, due to arrive at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, September 18. The EP features six new songs, with special guest features including The Game and Rick Ross among others.