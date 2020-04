Ari Lennox drops the sultry video for "BUSSIT"

Ari Lennox wants her man to "buss it to the tenth degree " and this sexy video makes that abundantly clear. With bright colors, sequined outfits and choreography from the hair salon chair, Ari puts it down for her fellow sisters and spares not one man's lustful feelings. This video smacks the viewer with some welcomed sultry vibes during this unwelcomed quarantine, so tune in above: