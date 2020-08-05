AllHipHop
Armani Caesar Drops "Simply Done" ft. Benny The Butcher

OnlineCrates

Armani Caesar Is The First Lady of Griselda, Check Her New Single Here!

Armani Caesar, The First Lady of Griselda has made her debut with the label on "Simply Done" ft. Benny The Butcher. Signed by Westside Gunn in March, this is a charged introduction from the Buffalo native and boy are the cuts on this song perfectly timed. Gliding and finding pockets, using her creative wordplay Armani Caesar blesses this song within the classic sounding DJ Premier beat. Some are comparing her with a Foxy Brown like braggadocio through a Griselda universe lens, but she is an emcee all her own with lots of skill. We know it's just the beginning in what will be an exciting month and year for her. Stay tuned!

