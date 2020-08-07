AllHipHop
Atlanta’s Drako Returns with New Single “On My Own”

AllHipHop Staff

Drako is back, and he’s ready for his official 2020 introduction with new single "On My Own"

Atlanta’s Drako exploded onto the scene with his standout rookie mixtape, Fully Loaded. Joined by a collection of today’s hottest talents -- including Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and Yung Bans -- the 16-track project not only showcased Drako’s ability to attract preeminent artists, but also made his case for one of the South’s next up. Now, Drako is ready to continue that momentum with his debut 2020 single, “On My Own.”

Growing up, Drako was consistently presented with a host of obstacles, which coalesced into a harrowing adolescence. With “On My Own,” the street artist explores how these childhood trials and tribulations were didactic, as they equipped him with the tools necessary to not only persevere, but to also build his music career. Retrofitting these teachings to navigate the music industry has positioned Drako auspiciously: Perhaps the greatest lesson Drako’s learned is that sometimes, it’s better to work by himself, to move in silence. As Drako passionately sings on the hook, he can do better on his own.

“On My Own” is a speaker-rattling offering that uses childhood flashbacks to structure his current perspective on life. Producer Ouhboy enlists a dynamic trap instrumental to provide the sonic footing for Drako to discuss how he earned his stripes, and how throughout it all, the one absolute that has remained is his ability to count on himself.

Drako is back, and he’s ready for his official 2020 introduction. A music video in connection with the track directed by GT Films is coming soon.

For more information on Drako, please visit: https://linktr.ee/drakosquad

STREAM / DOWNLOAD: http://babygrande.fanlink.to/onmyown

ABOUT BABYGRANDE RECORDS

Established in 2001, Babygrande Records is one of the premier independent labels operating today. After 19 years, Babygrande has still maintained its unique perspective within the industry, prospering during the most volatile period in the history of recorded music and beyond. The label has been influential in launching the careers of new artists while at the same time working to nurture the careers of seasoned veterans.

For more info on Babygrande Records, please visit: https://linktr.ee/babygrande

