Atlanta’s Drako Returns with “On My Own” Video

The “On My Own” visual uses a hotly-contested street race to metaphorize the song’s solo bravado theme.

Fresh off the release of his HipHopDX-premiered debut 2020 single, “On My Own,” Atlanta’s Drako has returned promptly with its official music video. Directed by GT Films, the “On My Own” visual uses a hotly-contested street race to metaphorize the song’s solo bravado theme. Pinning Drako against a towering formidable opponent, who looks like he could be a defensive lineman, the cinematic video chronicles Drako from race preparation to the climactic showdown. After tuning his lime green Lamborghini in isolation, the Fully Loaded rapper blocks-out the tempting surrounding summer cookout atmosphere to hone in on the ultimate goal: winning on his own accord, and proving how he’s always been able to do better on his own.

“On My Own” is produced by Ouhboy, who enlists a dynamic trap instrumental to provide the sonic footing for Drako to discuss how he earned his stripes, and how throughout it all, the one absolute that has remained is his ability to count on himself. Drako has returned triumphantly, and shows no signs of slowing down.

