AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Atlanta’s Drako Returns with “On My Own” Video

AllHipHop Staff

The “On My Own” visual uses a hotly-contested street race to metaphorize the song’s solo bravado theme.

Fresh off the release of his HipHopDX-premiered debut 2020 single, “On My Own,” Atlanta’s Drako has returned promptly with its official music video. Directed by GT Films, the “On My Own” visual uses a hotly-contested street race to metaphorize the song’s solo bravado theme. Pinning Drako against a towering formidable opponent, who looks like he could be a defensive lineman, the cinematic video chronicles Drako from race preparation to the climactic showdown. After tuning his lime green Lamborghini in isolation, the Fully Loaded rapper blocks-out the tempting surrounding summer cookout atmosphere to hone in on the ultimate goal: winning on his own accord, and proving how he’s always been able to do better on his own.

“On My Own” is produced by Ouhboy, who enlists a dynamic trap instrumental to provide the sonic footing for Drako to discuss how he earned his stripes, and how throughout it all, the one absolute that has remained is his ability to count on himself. Drako has returned triumphantly, and shows no signs of slowing down.

STREAM / DOWNLOAD: http://babygrande.fanlink.to/onmyown

For more information on Drako, please visit:

https://linktr.ee/drakosquad

ABOUT BABYGRANDE RECORDS
Established in 2001, Babygrande Records is one of the premier independent labels operating today. After 19 years, Babygrande has still maintained its unique perspective within the industry, prospering during the most volatile period in the history of recorded music and beyond. The label has been influential in launching the careers of new artists while at the same time working to nurture the careers of seasoned veterans.

For more info on Babygrande Records, please visit:
https://linktr.ee/babygrande

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

Fresho Franklin Keeps Pushing with New Project '18 KG' With "Out The Pound"

Fresho Franklin Has A DJ Self Hosted Project Coming Called 'Federal Nightmare'

OnlineCrates

Will Coloan's "Black Man" Remixes Stevie Wonder With An Inspirational Twist With Nas, Jay-Z, Will Smith & Others

Will Coloan drops an AfroBeat dance track that pays respects to Black men.

ClassicOne

42 Dugg Teams Up With Jacksonville, Florida Rapper Brokeasf For a Clean Visual

Buzzing rapper 42 Dugg Cinematic Music Group artist Brokeasf

OnlineCrates

D'Vincci Sway Motivates With New Single "up"

At 26 years ready, “DaVincci’ Sway” is silent but deadly. His newest single called “up” and it is a motivational song, that will carry you through the day, and turn the club up at night.

AllHipHop Staff

Nike & Kendrick Lamar Honor Kobe with Poetic Visual Evoking the Mamba Mentality

Kendrick Lamar shows just how much Kobe Bryant meant to the city of LA and the World

OnlineCrates

by

Dkbaby123

MylesBigDeal Drops Sensual “FWY” Visual

Whether he’s dancing, acting, deejaying, rapping, or being an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Myles is someone you call an outsider, a rebel, a jack of all trades.

Shirley Ju

Nas Creates An Instant Classic With 'King's Disease' Album

Its been a CRAZY 2020 but Nas has come to save the day with Hit-Boy producing the whole album! INSTANT CLASSIC!

OnlineCrates

by

G-CON

Stylz & Wells Pay Tribute To Nipsey & Kobe in “Product of the GHETTO”

Shirley Ju

by

ariezblog