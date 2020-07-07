AllHipHop
Atlantic Records Signee DB Omerta Drops "How I'm Feeling" Visual & 'TheOneTheyDoubted' Mixtape

AllHipHop Staff

DB Omerta returns with fire releases!

(AllHipHop Music) With a loyal fan base akin to a viral star, DB Omerta’s upward trajectory hasn’t phased him. 

Maintaining his personable demeanor helps to keep him grounded though he is on the brink of stardom. 

Though he would rather not be categorized by his hometown, DB galvanized a strong following in his native Atlanta by dropping up-tempo street singles at a rapid pace over modern production. A tireless workhorse, it’s no surprise that DB’s charismatic southern drawl has been able to transcend regional soundscapes.

As he gears up to release a project before the year's end, DB Omerta has opted to bless his fans and new listeners with an 11-track mixtape 'TheOneTheyDoubted.' 

Though it’s a precursor to his forthcoming project, the mixtape is loaded with A-List production from the likes of Hitmaka, jetsonmade, YoungKio, and more. At its core, 'TheOneTheyDoubted' embodies the unapologetic street sensibility of a rising star putting on for his city. The release is accompanied by an official visual for “How I’m Feeling.” 

Watch the video here and check out 'TheOneTheyDoubted,' which is available on all streaming platforms. 

Check out the "How I'm Feeling Video" below.

Check out the 'TheOneTheyDoubted' mixtape below.

