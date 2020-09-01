AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Ayce Nyce Delivers New Single "DTLA" with Too Short and Freddie Gibbs

OnlineCrates

Ayce Nyce is also a producer/engineer for Too Short - check out his new song with Short and Freddie Gibbs

This past week West Coast producer/rapper Ayce Nyce released his new single “DTLA” featuring Bay Area pioneer Too Short and rap wordsmith, Freddie Gibbs. While Ayce is more commonly known for his work behind the boards with Too Short and other rappers, Ayce Nyce steps in front of the mic on this one that he said, “could be the new strip club anthem.”

“I feel like this could be the next strip club anthem. And who better to do that than Too Short? Then you got Freddie Gibbs and you got me the young buck on there bringing back that West Coast vibe. I'm trying to make sure that I evoke elements of Dre and other great producers out here and I think you can hear that on this record,” Ayce Nyce said.

Starting off as a producer working with Too Short, Ayce Nyce began producing and engineering for the Bay Area legend at Short's studio in downtown LA everyday. It was during that time that Ayce Nyce came up with the idea for the song.

“I named the song DTLA for Downtown LA because me and Short go to a lot of clubs and he took me to this one spot called Sam’s. Ironically Freddie Gibbs took me there too and so it gave me the idea for the song called DTLA - it was just authentic. Short liked the beat and the hook and then I took it over to Gibbs and he knocked it out.”

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pop Smoke - "For The Night" ft. Lil Baby, DaBaby

RIP Pop Smoke! Check out his new music video for "For The Night" with Lil Baby and DaBaby!

OnlineCrates

by

Fernande1z

Juice Crew Hip-Hop Legend Craig G Returns With New Single, "Limelight"

Craig G returns with the lead single, “Limelight,” from his new album, 'The Fragile Ego'

OnlineCrates

King Von Raps About The Code of the Streets In "How It Go" Music Video

King Von sheds a light on the justice system with his new visual "How It Go"

OnlineCrates

Fetty Wap Co-Signs Rising Talent On “Fetty's Line Up"

Fetty Wap is co-signing a bunch of new artists for his new mixtape series

OnlineCrates

Jeff Kush Is Breaking Through With His New Single "Simmer Down"

PA rapper Jeff Kush has over 300k streams on his new song "Simmer Down" that's been added to host of Spotify playlists

OnlineCrates

Ty Bri Signs With RCA Records, Releases New Single With Mullato

Cleveland femcee Ty Bri has inked a major label deal with RCA Records.

OnlineCrates

Ty Dolla $ign Connects with Nicki Minaj for "Expensive" Video

Ty Dolla $ign pops some tags for his girl to cater to her "Expensive" taste

OnlineCrates

Big Sean Preps Detroit 2 Album With “Harder Than My Demons” Visual

Big Sean gearing up for a monumental release with Detroit 2!

OnlineCrates

MC Eiht Links With Conway The Machine & DJ Premier For “Honcho”; Preps New Album

MC Eiht Preps 'Lessons’ Album With Collaborations From DJ Premier, Conway The Machine, Dave East, Havoc, B-Real & Kurupt

OnlineCrates

Lil Baby Delivers New Visual For His Song "Low Down"

Lil Baby Works his move in a HOT new visual for fans!

OnlineCrates