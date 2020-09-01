Ayce Nyce Delivers New Single "DTLA" with Too Short and Freddie Gibbs

Ayce Nyce is also a producer/engineer for Too Short - check out his new song with Short and Freddie Gibbs

This past week West Coast producer/rapper Ayce Nyce released his new single “DTLA” featuring Bay Area pioneer Too Short and rap wordsmith, Freddie Gibbs. While Ayce is more commonly known for his work behind the boards with Too Short and other rappers, Ayce Nyce steps in front of the mic on this one that he said, “could be the new strip club anthem.”

“I feel like this could be the next strip club anthem. And who better to do that than Too Short? Then you got Freddie Gibbs and you got me the young buck on there bringing back that West Coast vibe. I'm trying to make sure that I evoke elements of Dre and other great producers out here and I think you can hear that on this record,” Ayce Nyce said.

Starting off as a producer working with Too Short, Ayce Nyce began producing and engineering for the Bay Area legend at Short's studio in downtown LA everyday. It was during that time that Ayce Nyce came up with the idea for the song.

“I named the song DTLA for Downtown LA because me and Short go to a lot of clubs and he took me to this one spot called Sam’s. Ironically Freddie Gibbs took me there too and so it gave me the idea for the song called DTLA - it was just authentic. Short liked the beat and the hook and then I took it over to Gibbs and he knocked it out.”

​