AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

B. Howard - We Are Champions (Official Video) ft. Van Ness Wu

AllHipHop Staff

Howard joins the fray with “We Are Champions,” a song meant to amplify, unify and uplift spirits during a time of COVID-19 and rampant government violence.

With millions of people affected by the COVID pandemic and witnessing the Black Lives Matter uprisings, protest art is flourishing. Artists like Lil Baby, YG, LL Cool J, Trey Songz and H.E.R have released music and visuals to show solidarity with BLM. Now R&B artist B.

Howard joins the fray with “We Are Champions,” a song meant to amplify, unify and uplift spirits during a time of COVID-19 and rampant government violence. The song has already inspired over 300 Tik Tok videos and millions of views.

 Stricken with an onslaught of emotions brought on by 2020, two award-winning singer-songwriters, B. Howard and Van Ness Wu, have teamed together for. “We Are Champions,” produced by B. Howard and Marcos "Kosine" Palacios (Da Internz).

The track highlights the resilience of humanity while honoring the personal sacrifices of those on the frontline. The performance style music video directed by Kai-chih Chang celebrates individuals standing up around the world and helping fellow humanity. The visuals depict healthcare workers and peaceful protesters risking their lives for important causes.

 B. Howard says, "COVID-19 is a global pandemic that we are all experiencing. We Are Champions honors the frontliners who are risking their lives to save lives in service of others. Our eagerness to return to our daily routine has some of us neglecting the good practices. We can all celebrate champions by making conscious decisions to continue to follow the protocols that have been recommended to flatten the curve."

 Howard who is from the United States and Wu who is from Taiwan, hope their unified voices will shed light on another hurtful reality. “As we mourn the recent murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others who have been met with hostility and racism, we appeal to all with the message that we are in this together.

We can overcome if we let our light penetrate through the darkness of racial discrimination and profiling. Art has the power to unite and connect in times of crisis and we hope that the proceeds we raise from 'We Are Champions' helps to support those organizations who are turning fear, anxiety, and panic into hope and empowerment,” says B. Howard.

 To support our champions, purchase and stream “We Are Champions”Song proceeds will go to UNICEF

Music Videohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mDeOHn8txVkSpotifyhttps://open.spotify.com/album/0acPcignKJtXiMdb2Ss8ItInstagramhttps://www.instagram.com/bhowardofficial

Comments

Music

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

YG Disses Police Hard in New Video For "FTP"

YG speaks out against the cops on new song "FTP."

AllHipHop Staff

by

Noname

Bobby Fishscale Agrees With B. Simone On "No 9 to 5"

Bobby Fishscale is on the rise and the Southern rapper isn't telling letting up.

AllHipHop Staff

Ron Suno Drops “Bussin” ft. Smoove’L Off His ‘Swag Like Mike’ Tape

Ron Suno is of the Brooklyn drill sound,. And now he returns with the brand new song "Bussing."

Shirley Ju

Hillside Budda- “Love Suicide”

Hillside Budda is a young and upcoming artist with a unique Hip Hop style using both conscious and Trap music.

AllHipHop Staff

NewMoney Quez- "Keep Going"

The Atlanta rappers shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

AllHipHop Staff

Dremon Drops Innovative Video For New Song "No Exaggeration"

Dremon is back with a brand new single and video called "No Exaggeration."

AllHipHop Staff

Rapper G.K. Teams With The Beat Bully For “Picture”

Judgemental Records artist G.K. recently dropped the visual for his single “Picture” Produced By The Beat Bully.

AllHipHop Staff

Young S.H.O. Taps Sauce Walka For “More Then You Had”

Young S.H.O. and Sauce Walka link up for the new track “More Then You Had.”

Shirley Ju

by

Lewis1001

Cavalier Drops 'El Sol'- A Lush Journey In Blackness

Cavalier is here and the Brooklyn artist shares the visuals on his artsy opus "El Sol."

AllHipHop Staff

by

illseed

Miracle - "Sooner Than Often" Video

Miracle recently signed a deal with Super Nova Music.

AllHipHop Staff