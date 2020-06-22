B. Howard - We Are Champions (Official Video) ft. Van Ness Wu

Howard joins the fray with “We Are Champions,” a song meant to amplify, unify and uplift spirits during a time of COVID-19 and rampant government violence.

With millions of people affected by the COVID pandemic and witnessing the Black Lives Matter uprisings, protest art is flourishing. Artists like Lil Baby, YG, LL Cool J, Trey Songz and H.E.R have released music and visuals to show solidarity with BLM. Now R & B artist B.

Howard joins the fray with “We Are Champions,” a song meant to amplify, unify and uplift spirits during a time of COVID-19 and rampant government violence. The song has already inspired over 300 Tik Tok videos and millions of views.

Stricken with an onslaught of emotions brought on by 2020, two award-winning singer-songwriters, B. Howard and Van Ness Wu, have teamed together for. “We Are Champions,” produced by B. Howard and Marcos "Kosine" Palacios (Da Internz).

The track highlights the resilience of humanity while honoring the personal sacrifices of those on the frontline. The performance style music video directed by Kai-chih Chang celebrates individuals standing up around the world and helping fellow humanity. The visuals depict healthcare workers and peaceful protesters risking their lives for important causes.

B. Howard says, "COVID-19 is a global pandemic that we are all experiencing. We Are Champions honors the frontliners who are risking their lives to save lives in service of others. Our eagerness to return to our daily routine has some of us neglecting the good practices. We can all celebrate champions by making conscious decisions to continue to follow the protocols that have been recommended to flatten the curve."

Howard who is from the United States and Wu who is from Taiwan, hope their unified voices will shed light on another hurtful reality. “As we mourn the recent murders of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others who have been met with hostility and racism, we appeal to all with the message that we are in this together.

We can overcome if we let our light penetrate through the darkness of racial discrimination and profiling. Art has the power to unite and connect in times of crisis and we hope that the proceeds we raise from 'We Are Champions' helps to support those organizations who are turning fear, anxiety, and panic into hope and empowerment,” says B. Howard.

To support our champions, purchase and stream “We Are Champions”Song proceeds will go to UNICEF

Music Video
Spotify
Instagram